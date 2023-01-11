Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
FOX Sports
Latest on Lamar Jackson: QB misses practice on Thursday
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday … if he hasn't already played it. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games.
FOX Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
FOX Sports
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
FOX Sports
49ers QB Brock Purdy = first rookie to appear in a Super Bowl? | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers have Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks slated as their Wild Card opponents, and while the Niners defense is nothing to sneeze at, they've got a rookie, Brock Purdy, leading the charge on Sunday. Nick Wright weighs the odds of Purdy getting a win on Sunday, and to take it a step further, being the first rookie QB to make a Super Bowl appearance.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Should you bet on Geno Smith and the Seahawks to cover against the 49ers?
Fox betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the playoff wild card matchup between The Seattle Seahawks and San Fransico 49ers. Sammy believes 49ers' rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will feel the pressure due to this being his first playoff game. He thinks that the Seahawks will keep it close due to Purdy's playoff inexperience. Then Sammy P thinks you should take a prop bet on WR Brandon Aiyuk.
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Seahawks cover, Jaguars upset Chargers in Super Wild Card Round Weekend | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Super Wild Card Round Weekend, including the Seattle Seahawks covering against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars upsetting the Mike Williams-less Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills dominating a double-digit line. Hear why the Baltimore Ravens will cover against the Cincinnati Bengals without Lamar Jackson, along with America's Team defeating Tom Brady.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson speaks out ahead of Ravens wild-card game | THE CARTON SHOW
Is it starting to look more and more like the Cincinnati Bengals can't lose this Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens? After Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter to update fans on his injury, effectively ruling himself out for Sundays match, many are picking Joe Burrow to dominate this weekend, and move the Bengals on in the playoffs... but Craig Carton explains why that thinking may not be wise, and lays out what the future looks like for Lamar and the Ravens.
Chiefs announce captains for playoff run
The Kansas City Chiefs found a creative way to name their playoff captains.
FOX Sports
Nick bets Jags to win outright: 'Trevor's coming to Arrowhead!' | What's Wright?
Now that the ban on better the Jags has been lifted, Nick Wright isn't holding back. Not only is he predicting Jacksonville will win outright once against against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's predicting we'll see a Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes situation for the AFC Championship! Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Jags this wild-card round.
FOX Sports
What are the new NFL playoff overtime rules? Everything you need to know
The 2023 postseason will feature the debut of a new NFL overtime rule that ensures both teams will get at least one possession in any playoff game that ends tied after four quarters. The playoffs kick off Saturday with a doubleheader: two wild-card games between the Seattle Seahawks and the...
FOX Sports
Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel talk 49ers' playoff ambitions and Christian McCaffrey's versatility
Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel sits down with Charissa Thompson to talk about the San Francisco 49ers' playoff ambitions and how important Christian McCaffrey is to the offense. Williams and Samuels also talk about how big Brock Purdy has been to the 49ers.
FOX Sports
Is Trevor Lawrence the right Prince that was Promised? Nick decides | What's Wright?
It's a battle of the long-haired Princes. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers for the wild-card round, and Nick Wright is forced to answer... if he backing the right 'Prince that was Promised'. Watch as he explains why he's going withe the Jags this weekend, and why Lawrence is the superior long-haired quarterback.
FOX Sports
Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Bookmakers speak on Cowboys-Bucs, big bets, more
In poring over Super Wild Card playoff odds, you might’ve noticed it’s a bit of feast or famine. There are three games with point spreads of more than a touchdown – including one now approaching two touchdowns – and three games with spreads of 3 points or fewer.
FOX Sports
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, not interested in coaching right now
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been approached by multiple NFL teams to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator positions but has no interest in taking those opportunities, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager. Instead, Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and politely declined the...
FOX Sports
Why Rams, Saints makes sense for Sean Payton's next coaching job | THE HERD
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos are also in the loop and received permission as well. The Texans are exploring a new option at QB, while the Cardinals are in the midst of filling their GM and coaching vacancies with Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. However, Colin Cowherd breaks down why a return to the New Orleans Saints or remaining in Los Angeles to coach the Rams (if Sean McVay leaves) makes the most sense.
FOX Sports
Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The value that the New Orleans Saints place on stability influenced the decision to retain coach Dennis Allen despite finishing this season 7-10 and outside the playoff picture, general manager Mickey Loomis said. “One of the things that we’ve had going for us for the...
FOX Sports
Damar Hamlin returns to Bills facility, visits teammates
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano...
Comments / 0