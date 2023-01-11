ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Private U.S. space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An effort to put a satellite launcher into low-Earth orbit from Alaska's Kodiak Island failed after the rocket crashed back to the launchpad, destroying the facility, private U.S. company ABL Space Systems said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlskF_0kBAGvM500
Private space company ABL said its effort to put satellites into low-Earth orbit failed and its launchpad in Alaska was destroyed. Photo courtesy of ABL

The ABL RS1 lifted off from its Kodiak Island launchpad midafternoon Alaska time on Tuesday. The company said through its official Twitter account that it experienced an "anomaly" about 20 minutes after liftoff.

Later, ABL said all of the first-stage engines shut down at the same time, causing the rocket to crash back down to the launchpad.

"As expected in this scenario, there is damage to the launch facility," the company said on Twitter . "All personnel are safe and fires have subsided. We'll plan our return to flight after investigations are complete. "

ABL is joining a growing list of private companies working to get into the space race. Elon Musk's SpaceX program is sending the Starlink satellite constellation into space and delivering supplies to the International Space Station, while government-based agencies focus their attention on Mars.

SpaceX on Wednesday confirmed its unmanned Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida after returning from the ISS intact. But Virgin Orbit's efforts to send nine satellites to orbit by hitching a ride on a modified Boeing 747-400 nicknamed "Cosmic Girl" failed to achieve success after its Monday launch attempt from Britain.

Like ABL, Virgin Orbit said an "anomaly" prevented the satellites from sustaining orbit. ABL started preparations for its Alaska launch in September, though it's faced setbacks since.

In November, it lauded a "flawless day of operations" on an initial launch attempt, that is until a valve on a fuel system failed, causing a leak of helium and scrubbing the mission.

Founded in 2017, ABL says its expendable rocket system can carry a payload of up to 2,970 pounds into low-Earth orbit.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Science Focus

Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
CNET

'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
520K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy