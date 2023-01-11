ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

County sets deadlines for land-use plan

By Scott Bolejack
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Johnston County could have a new comprehensive land-use plan by mid-April. County Commissioners’ Chairman Butch Lawter on Jan. 3 set a schedule for adopting a plan, which is certain to change from the draft that a committee, with help from consultants and staff, unveiled last summer. By Feb. 6, commissioners should have any preferred changes to staff, Lawter […]

