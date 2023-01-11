Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Clara Fern Stewart Freeze
Clara Fern Stewart Freeze passed peacefully from this life on Jan. 11, 2023, at The Blossoms in Mountain View. She was 91. She was born Sept. 22, 1931, to Walter and Mary Halpain Stewart, who preceded her in death. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who set an example of hard work, patience, and Christian living. She was faithful to attending Eastside Church of Christ whenever she could.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dempsie White
Dempsie White, 69, of Batesville passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born January 26, 1953, in Batesville to Ellis Kenneth White and Veda Eudene (Ford) White. Dempsie enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, watching car races, working on heavy equipment, and being on Facebook. Survivors include his wife,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mary Ellen Goff
Mary Ellen Goff, 82, of Cave City passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was born March 15, 1940, to Fate and Virgie Matlock. She was employed at White Rodgers where she worked for 35 years. She was a member of the Cave City Country Church of God. Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and traveling.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: John “JC” Qualls
John “JC” Qualls, 77, of Evening Shade passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 12, 1945, in Evening Shade to Calvin and Lula Qualls. He was a farmer and a member of the Bear Creek Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, farming and searching for arrowheads. He was his grandchildren’s number-one fan during all of their sporting events. He was on the Evening Shade School Board for 22 years and he was an equipment operator and employee for 40 years for the Sharp County Conservation Board.
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College announces founding dean of Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine
Lyon College has appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the founding...
whiterivernow.com
Crawford moves to White River Health Family Care’s Newport location
Kayla Crawford, APRN, family medicine provider, is now seeing patients at White River Health Family Care, previously known as the Newport Medical Diagnostic Clinic, at 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B, in Newport. She joins providers Dr. Mitchell Keel and Marlo Hargrave, APRN. As an APRN, Crawford provides primary care, including...
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
whiterivernow.com
BHSC EAST students design 3D map for first responders
School safety has become a top priority for many communities across the country, and EAST students at Batesville High School Charter (BHSC) are working with their School Resource Officer (SRO) to help first responders if an emergency ever happens at the school. BHSC students Boston Hall and Keaton Douglas are...
whiterivernow.com
Housh named director of nursing at UACCB
Ramonda Housh has been hired as the director of nursing at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). Housh (pictured) most recently served as clinical research coordinator at Baptist Clinical Research Institute in Jonesboro. “I am excited to join the nursing department at UACCB and look forward to...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
