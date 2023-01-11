Read full article on original website
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dempsie White
Dempsie White, 69, of Batesville passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born January 26, 1953, in Batesville to Ellis Kenneth White and Veda Eudene (Ford) White. Dempsie enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, watching car races, working on heavy equipment, and being on Facebook. Survivors include his wife,...
KYTV
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
Kait 8
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing
A Conway woman has won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
Kait 8
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
whiterivernow.com
Housh named director of nursing at UACCB
Ramonda Housh has been hired as the director of nursing at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). Housh (pictured) most recently served as clinical research coordinator at Baptist Clinical Research Institute in Jonesboro. “I am excited to join the nursing department at UACCB and look forward to...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Police investigating threat at Vilonia High School
VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School earlier today. Vilonia police have launched an investigation into the threat, and Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies will be increasing patrols in district parking lots. As a result, residents can expect to...
whiterivernow.com
BHSC EAST students design 3D map for first responders
School safety has become a top priority for many communities across the country, and EAST students at Batesville High School Charter (BHSC) are working with their School Resource Officer (SRO) to help first responders if an emergency ever happens at the school. BHSC students Boston Hall and Keaton Douglas are...
whiterivernow.com
Crawford moves to White River Health Family Care’s Newport location
Kayla Crawford, APRN, family medicine provider, is now seeing patients at White River Health Family Care, previously known as the Newport Medical Diagnostic Clinic, at 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B, in Newport. She joins providers Dr. Mitchell Keel and Marlo Hargrave, APRN. As an APRN, Crawford provides primary care, including...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning. The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers. It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about...
Kait 8
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
KYTV
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
Arkansas State Police: Pursuit leads to shooting in Faulkner County, 1 dead
Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the death of one man after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit.
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
