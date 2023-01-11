ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Overlea shop sells winning $30,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

OVERLEA, MD—A self-described “Lottery fiend” from Baltimore who enjoys playing scratch-offs that cost $5 or less hit the jackpot with a $30,000 prize on the $3 Bonus Crossword game. While claiming his prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, the “Lottery fiend” said it was his biggest...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Styles, UMES hand Delaware State 14th straight loss, 68-66

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zion Styles scored 15 points and Maryland-Eastern Shore held off Delaware State 68-66 on Saturday. Styles was 5-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, for the Hawks (9-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Donchevell Nugent hit four 3-pointers and scored 13. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 10 points. The Hornets (1-15, 0-3), who have lost 14 straight games, were led by Martez Robinson with 24 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Johnson added 10 points and seven boards. Raymond Somerville pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Both teams next play Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore visits South Carolina State and Delaware State visits North Carolina Central.
DOVER, DE
The Associated Press

Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night’s playoff game at Cincinnati. With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently. The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left. The Ravens put wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue and promoted receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad. Baltimore also signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and ruled out backup center Trystan Colon because of an illness.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday night's drawing is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. History and the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Since there were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion.Wildly high jackpots like this one and the nearly $2 billion Powerball in November, entice more and more Marylanders to buy tickets."This is where we start to see sales start to really accumulate in between each of these drawings and if the sales support raising the jackpot, they'll increase it," Doug Lloyd,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Retired Firefighter On A Hot Streak Of Lottery Wins

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
The Associated Press

Burke scores 30, Morgan State beats Coppin State 83-66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke’s 30 points led Morgan State past Coppin State 83-66 on Saturday night. Burke was 5-of-11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 15 for 18 from the line for the Bears (9-8, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 19 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Will Thomas shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals the Eagles (6-14, 1-2). Mike Hood also scored 20 points and added two steals for Coppin State. Justin Steers had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Morgan State plays Wednesday against Hartford at home, while Coppin State hosts Norfolk State on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy