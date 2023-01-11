ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

4-2-7-7

(four, two, seven, seven)

The Associated Press

Styles, UMES hand Delaware State 14th straight loss, 68-66

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zion Styles scored 15 points and Maryland-Eastern Shore held off Delaware State 68-66 on Saturday. Styles was 5-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, for the Hawks (9-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Donchevell Nugent hit four 3-pointers and scored 13. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 10 points. The Hornets (1-15, 0-3), who have lost 14 straight games, were led by Martez Robinson with 24 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Johnson added 10 points and seven boards. Raymond Somerville pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Both teams next play Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore visits South Carolina State and Delaware State visits North Carolina Central.
DOVER, DE
The Associated Press

Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night’s playoff game at Cincinnati. With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently. The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left. The Ravens put wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue and promoted receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad. Baltimore also signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and ruled out backup center Trystan Colon because of an illness.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Burke scores 30, Morgan State beats Coppin State 83-66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke’s 30 points led Morgan State past Coppin State 83-66 on Saturday night. Burke was 5-of-11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 15 for 18 from the line for the Bears (9-8, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 19 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Will Thomas shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals the Eagles (6-14, 1-2). Mike Hood also scored 20 points and added two steals for Coppin State. Justin Steers had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Morgan State plays Wednesday against Hartford at home, while Coppin State hosts Norfolk State on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Dockery, Hawkins propel Howard past Norfolk State 86-84

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 24 points and Elijah Hawkins hit two free throws with one second left to send Howard to 86-84 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday. Dockery shot 8 for 12, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, for the Bison (9-10, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jelani Williams contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shy Odom had 15 points, while Hawkins scored 13. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans (12-6, 2-1) with 23 points. Caheim Brown added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kris Bankston pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Howard’s next game is Monday against Morehouse at home, while Norfolk State visits Coppin State on Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

Andrews scores late, Loyola (MD) wins 69-67 over Navy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored on a driving layup with 2.7 seconds left and Kenny Jones scored 16 points as Loyola (MD) beat Navy 69-67 on Saturday night. Andrews got the ball on the right wing and started to drive right. He was cut up so he faked a spin move before driving right and laying the ball in. That final basket gave the Greyhounds their only lead of the game. Jones shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Greyhounds (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League). Chris Kuzemka shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Deon Perry recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The Midshipmen (8-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by Patrick Dorsey, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Tyler Nelson added 16 points and seven rebounds for Navy. Daniel Deaver also had 11 points and eight rebounds.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor dropped all charges Friday against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from behind bars and ending a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr. was accused of fatally shooting Pimlico Race Course security guard Kevin Jones in 2015, after police claimed his gun matched casings from the shooting scene. Before arresting Davis, officers shot him multiple times, leaving him badly wounded. He survived and has maintained his innocence ever since. Newly elected Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office Jan. 3, announced Friday that charges were being dropped. “Today’s dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs,” Bates said in a news release. “I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view a day after violent storms flipped mobile homes into the air, sent uprooted trees crashing through buildings, snapped trees and utility poles and derailed a freight train. Those who emerged with their lives gave thanks as they searched the wreckage to find anything worth saving. “God was sure with us,” Tracey Wilhelm said as she looked over the shattered remnants of her mobile home in Alabama’s Autauga County.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down the license issued in 2021 to Cherokee Nation Businesses, and Legends Resort and Casino — the company set up by the Cherokee Nation — to build a casino in Pope County. Pope County was one of four sites where casinos were allowed to be built under a constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2018. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations, but the Pope County license has been tied up in ongoing legal battles. Fox ruled that the state Racing Commission did not have the authority to issue a license jointly to Legends and Cherokee Nation Businesses. He also ruled that Legends was not eligible for a license since it didn’t have prior casino experience.
POPE COUNTY, AR
The Associated Press

Kansas governor learns COVID test gave her false positive

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to return Friday to the Statehouse after learning that a COVID-19 test earlier in the week gave her a false positive result, her office said. Kelly has been working in self-isolation at the governor’s residence since the false positive Tuesday. Her office announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and she postponed the annual State of the State address from Wednesday to Jan. 24. Kelly’s office said Thursday that she took the test after experiencing “cold-like symptoms.” She continued testing and after several negative results, her doctor and state health department experts determined that the first test was a false positive. The State of the State address is still scheduled for Jan. 24.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens for health plans and consumers. The goal is to drive down prescription costs, DeSantis said. Among other things, the proposal would bar prescription benefit managers from forcing consumers to use mail programs for prescription drugs. “What we’re going to say is, ‘You’re free to use the mail-in pharmacy that they’re telling you to use, but you do not have to use that,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to make your own decision if it’s best for you.’”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since 2003 where a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The suspect in Calhoun’s death is in custody and was listed in critical condition after a gunbattle with a second deputy, Bianco said Friday during a news conference. Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said. He died after being taken to the hospital in serious condition.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

