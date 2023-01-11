ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.1 WFMK

Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws

A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
99.1 WFMK

Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
tripsavvy.com

The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan

With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say

LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
99.1 WFMK

A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966

I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

