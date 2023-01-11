Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960
Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Detroit News
Executives have become less likely to recommend Michigan to do business, Detroit Economic Club told
Detroit — Michigan business leaders are less likely to recommend the Great Lakes state as a place to do business today than they were a year ago, according to a new outlook presented on Thursday before the Detroit Economic Club. Inflation, increasing interest rates, labor shortages and changes in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
With a roll of the dice, Michigan begins audit of 2022 election
LANSING, MI – Over the next month, state and local election officials will audit Michigan’s 2022 general election, checking the accuracy of results and security of procedures. These more than 200 audits across counties, cities and townships will see Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks review ballots...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend
Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
tripsavvy.com
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan
With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
'Up North' Michigan golf courses crack Golfweek's Top 200 residential layouts in U.S.
Spring is coming and the itch to get on the golf course in warmer weather is growing for Michiganders. To help you through the winter blues, Golfweek this week released its Top 200 residential golf courses in the United States for 2023, and our great state of Pure Michigan has three courses on...
Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say
LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills
Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 3