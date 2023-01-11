Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Grant Program Launched to Assist Business Corridors with ‘Placed-Based Management’ of Economic Development, Tourism and Revitalization
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council have announced a new grant program open to County nonprofit organizations for “Placed-Based Management” that will assist with economic development and tourism in business districts and in urban corridors with significant business and retail offerings. County Executive Elrich...
mymcmedia.org
Parent Teacher Association Plans Vaccine Clinics at Multiple Schools
Vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at six Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The clinics will be run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville, Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Clarksburg High School, Gaithersburg Middle School, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. school board OKs plan for virtual learning during snow days
The board of education in Montgomery County, Maryland, approved a resolution on Thursday that gives its superintendent the option to switch to virtual learning on snow days. “This would just give us another option to maintain instruction if we had a multi-day event,” said Brian Hull, chief operating officer for Montgomery County schools.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring’s Riderwood Appoints John Porter as New Associate Executive Director
This past fall, John Porter was appointed associate executive director at Riderwood, the Erickson Senior Living community in Silver Spring, Riderwood announced in a press release earlier this month. Porter, who most recently served as director of dining at Ashby Ponds, an Erickson Senior Living community in Ashburn, Va., began his senior living career at Riderwood almost 15 years ago. In that time, he’s proven himself to be a dedicated and effective leader who excels at supporting both residents and staff. “We are excited to welcome him back to Riderwood, where he will serve the community at the highest level,” says Dee Dee Gray-Weaver, Riderwood’s executive director. “Our residents will benefit from his proven leadership, expertise in senior living, and unwavering desire to help.”
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Close Fourth Phase of COVID-19 Rent Relief Program This Friday, Jan. 13
Per Montgomery County: The fourth phase of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will close to new applications at midnight on Friday, Jan.13. Phase Four of the Rent Relief Program will close because it is expected that the current pool of applicants will exhaust the remaining funds available for the program, which provides financial assistance for tenants who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. teachers union calls for free student meals, no fees for field trips
A Maryland teachers union said that while the Montgomery County Public Schools’ new recommended school budget expands universal pre-K and waives fees for standardized tests, it still leaves many needs unaddressed. The Montgomery County Education Association is also calling for free meals to all students and the elimination of...
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More
The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
mymcmedia.org
New Food Pantry Opens at Weller Road Elementary School
On Thursday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) opened a new food pantry at an elementary school. The pantry at Weller Road Elementary in Silver Spring will serve as a consistent food source for families. This is the fourth food pantry at an MCPS community school, which is a school that provides wraparound services.
Prince George’s Co. sorority in need of winter donations for homeless community
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Southern Maryland chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is calling on the community to join them in giving back as they collect winter gear for those in need across Prince George’s County. “We want them to feel the love. We want them to know that Upsilon […]
Bay Net
White Plains Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2023 At UM Charles Regional Medical Center
LA PLATA, Md. – UM Charles Regional Medical Center’s first birth of 2023 was Harper Derrick Jackson, who was born to Diamond and Mike Jackson of White Plains at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. While he was late as a first baby of the new year at...
mocoshow.com
Adventist Healthcare Opens Primary Care Office in Takoma Park
As part of the Washington Adventist Hospital relocation requirements, the City supported Adventist’s request to close the urgent care center and Adventist HealthCare agreed to open a primary care office that includes behavioral health counseling. Adventist Medical Group in Takoma Park. 7610 Carroll Avenue, Suite 410. Takoma Park, MD...
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council to Meet on Tuesday, January 17
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Kristin Mink, Council President Evan Glass and County Executive Marc Elrich to celebrate Lunar New Year. Two additional proclamations will be presented at 1 p.m. The first, presented by Councilmember Kate Stewart and Council President Glass, will recognize the retirement of Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Executive Director Chuck Bean. The second, presented by Councilmember Dawn Luedtke and County Executive Elrich will recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Student with disabilities bullied at Maryland high school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Principal at Severna Park High School in Maryland sent a letter home to families Monday after being made aware of a video going around showing a student bullying his classmate with disabilities. Principal Lindsay Abruzzo claims the video of the incident was airdropped...
bethesdamagazine.com
Wear masks in group settings, Montgomery officials implore as COVID numbers rise
As 90% of Maryland’s hospitals are reaching capacity and the number of COVID-19 cases rise, Montgomery County officials are urging residents to return to mitigation methods to stop the spread. “COVID is very, very real. It is still very much out there,” Dr. Patsy McNeil, chief medical officer at...
WTOP
Prince George’s County hiring local artists to spruce up new schools
Prince George’s County, Maryland, schools are looking for local artists who might look at a brand-new school building and see a big, blank canvas instead. The county is looking for artists who want to collaborate on murals at six new school buildings set to open this fall. Four of...
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
mocoshow.com
MCPS and Community Partners Open Sixth Food Pantry
Per MCPS: In an effort to help support families in need in the school community, Weller Road Elementary School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 12 to officially open a new food pantry. This food pantry is now sixth one opened at an MCPS school this school year to serve as an onsite resource to provide additional support to local students and families in need.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two MCPS board members defend LGBTQ policies
Board of Education members defend MCPS’ LGBTQ policy. Two members of the Board of Education strongly defended Montgomery County Public School’s inclusionary and welcoming policy toward the LGBTQ community during the Thursday, Jan 12 meeting. Their statements followed remarks by two members of the public who spoke out against it.
