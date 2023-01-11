ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mocoshow.com

Grant Program Launched to Assist Business Corridors with 'Placed-Based Management' of Economic Development, Tourism and Revitalization

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council have announced a new grant program open to County nonprofit organizations for “Placed-Based Management” that will assist with economic development and tourism in business districts and in urban corridors with significant business and retail offerings. County Executive Elrich...
mymcmedia.org

Parent Teacher Association Plans Vaccine Clinics at Multiple Schools

Vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at six Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The clinics will be run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville, Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Clarksburg High School, Gaithersburg Middle School, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring's Riderwood Appoints John Porter as New Associate Executive Director

This past fall, John Porter was appointed associate executive director at Riderwood, the Erickson Senior Living community in Silver Spring, Riderwood announced in a press release earlier this month. Porter, who most recently served as director of dining at Ashby Ponds, an Erickson Senior Living community in Ashburn, Va., began his senior living career at Riderwood almost 15 years ago. In that time, he’s proven himself to be a dedicated and effective leader who excels at supporting both residents and staff. “We are excited to welcome him back to Riderwood, where he will serve the community at the highest level,” says Dee Dee Gray-Weaver, Riderwood’s executive director. “Our residents will benefit from his proven leadership, expertise in senior living, and unwavering desire to help.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Close Fourth Phase of COVID-19 Rent Relief Program This Friday, Jan. 13

Per Montgomery County: The fourth phase of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program will close to new applications at midnight on Friday, Jan.13. Phase Four of the Rent Relief Program will close because it is expected that the current pool of applicants will exhaust the remaining funds available for the program, which provides financial assistance for tenants who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More

The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

New Food Pantry Opens at Weller Road Elementary School

On Thursday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) opened a new food pantry at an elementary school. The pantry at Weller Road Elementary in Silver Spring will serve as a consistent food source for families. This is the fourth food pantry at an MCPS community school, which is a school that provides wraparound services.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Adventist Healthcare Opens Primary Care Office in Takoma Park

As part of the Washington Adventist Hospital relocation requirements, the City supported Adventist’s request to close the urgent care center and Adventist HealthCare agreed to open a primary care office that includes behavioral health counseling. Adventist Medical Group in Takoma Park. 7610 Carroll Avenue, Suite 410. Takoma Park, MD...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council to Meet on Tuesday, January 17

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Kristin Mink, Council President Evan Glass and County Executive Marc Elrich to celebrate Lunar New Year. Two additional proclamations will be presented at 1 p.m. The first, presented by Councilmember Kate Stewart and Council President Glass, will recognize the retirement of Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Executive Director Chuck Bean. The second, presented by Councilmember Dawn Luedtke and County Executive Elrich will recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
WUSA9

Student with disabilities bullied at Maryland high school

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Principal at Severna Park High School in Maryland sent a letter home to families Monday after being made aware of a video going around showing a student bullying his classmate with disabilities. Principal Lindsay Abruzzo claims the video of the incident was airdropped...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS and Community Partners Open Sixth Food Pantry

Per MCPS: In an effort to help support families in need in the school community, Weller Road Elementary School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 12 to officially open a new food pantry. This food pantry is now sixth one opened at an MCPS school this school year to serve as an onsite resource to provide additional support to local students and families in need.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11

Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two MCPS board members defend LGBTQ policies

Board of Education members defend MCPS’ LGBTQ policy. Two members of the Board of Education strongly defended Montgomery County Public School’s inclusionary and welcoming policy toward the LGBTQ community during the Thursday, Jan 12 meeting. Their statements followed remarks by two members of the public who spoke out against it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

