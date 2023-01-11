Read full article on original website
UPDATE U.S. 395 Over Conway Summit to Remain Closed Overnight January 12, 2023
MONO COUNTY – U.S. 395 between State Route 167 (Lee Vining) and the town of Bridgeport will remain closed overnight. This stretch of highway, which includes Conway Summit, was one of the hardest hit areas of Mono County during the past week of storms. Maintenance crews have been working 24/7 on the highway, clearing significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks from the road, and they will continue working overnight and into the morning. Caltrans and CHP will assess the road for reopening tomorrow.
6:30 PM Caltrans UPDATE – U.S. 395 Reopening Between Mammoth Lakes and Lee Vining
BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) and State Route 167 (north of Lee Vining) with vehicle escorts. CHP and Caltrans crews are escorting traffic between State Route 203 and State Route 158 S (June Lake Junction). Vehicles traveling beyond State Route 158 S to Lee Vining can do so without an escort.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight
BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
Caltrans to Host Free Dump Day at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station – Saturday Jan 21
Caltrans is hosting a free dump day Saturday,January 21, at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station. Trash loads should be sorted and properly tarped before transporting to the transfer station. Dump Day events are organized to further the Caltrans goal of keeping our highways litter-free as part...
From Town of Mammoth – TEMPORARY OVERNIGHT PARKING FOR MLK WEEKEND
The Town of Mammoth Lakes has designated temporary overnight parking sites for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. Due to the record snowfall this month and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified four locations for temporary overnight parking.
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM
UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
Atmospheric River brings massive snowfall to Mammoth and surrounding mountains
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Another major storm in this Hyperactive Atmospheric River is pounding California. At the Mammoth Mountain main lodge on January 10, the snow removal crews were dealing with three feet of new snow, nearly burying The Yodeler Restaurant deck, and leaving the iconic Mammoth sculpture chest deep in fresh powder.
MONO COUNTY ALERT 1/10/23 12:30 pm: Mono County Office of Emergency Management Issues Evacuation Orders for June Lake and Long Valley
The Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has issued an EXTREME weather alert for Mono County. Heavy, wet snow has increased the threat of avalanche. As such, the OEM has issued evacuation orders for June Lake and Long Valley. Due to the extreme avalanche threat, Mono County Office of...
IRS Announcement January 11, 2023 for Individual and Business Tax Payers in Mono County.
Please see the IRS announcement yesterday for individual and business tax payers in Mono County. “Victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California beginning January 8, 2023, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today.”
Bishop City Council Ends Meeting Invocations With 3 to 2 Vote – Report by Deb Murphy
With a 3-2 vote, the Bishop City Council ended the 10-year tradition of opening each meeting. with an invocation delivered by a local cleric. The change was initially recommended following a session of what can only be described as. gay-bashing in May 2022 prior to a Gay Pride event at...
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENT TO FILL INYO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION VACANCY FOR Area 4 AND APPLICATION INFORMATIO
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENT TO FILL INYO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. Applications are requested from community members to fill the Inyo County Board of Education Area 4 seat vacancy. This term expires in December 2024. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, reside within Inyo County Board of Education...
Jury Summons for Independence – January 17, 2023
If you were summoned to appear in INDEPENDENCE on Tuesday January 17, 2023, this panel is still moving forward and you DO need to appear.
Northern Inyo Hospital welcomes First Baby of the 2023
Northern Inyo Hospital’s first baby of New Year 2023, Maximus Oliver Freeman of Bishop, made his debut Tuesday, January 3 at 10:07 p.m. Maximus weighed in at seven pounds, 12 ounces and was 20” in length. Mom Boneva Steel, dad Daniel Freeman, and baby Maximus reported they are all doing well during a recent follow-up visit with the team at Northern Inyo Associates Pediatric Clinic.
Mammoth High School Basketball and Soccer Boys and Girls Teams Score Wins
On Thursday, 1/12/23, Mammoth High School swept Frazier Mountain in Basketball and Soccer. Our Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball teams were both victorious at home vs. Frazier Mountain. Girl’s score: 36-7 Boy’s score: 59 – 44. The Boy’s and girls’ soccer teams traveled to Frazier Mountain....
