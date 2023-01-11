ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Lakes, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sierrawave.net

UPDATE U.S. 395 Over Conway Summit to Remain Closed Overnight January 12, 2023

MONO COUNTY – U.S. 395 between State Route 167 (Lee Vining) and the town of Bridgeport will remain closed overnight. This stretch of highway, which includes Conway Summit, was one of the hardest hit areas of Mono County during the past week of storms. Maintenance crews have been working 24/7 on the highway, clearing significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks from the road, and they will continue working overnight and into the morning. Caltrans and CHP will assess the road for reopening tomorrow.
MONO COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
treksplorer.com

Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in California

California may conjure images of rugged coastline, spectacular beaches, and world-renowned wine country. But head for the hills and you'll find some of the most beautiful mountain towns in California. The Golden State is home to more than 170 mountain ranges, and tucked among them are some hidden gems that'll spice up any trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierrawave.net

January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight

BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

From Town of Mammoth – TEMPORARY OVERNIGHT PARKING FOR MLK WEEKEND

The Town of Mammoth Lakes has designated temporary overnight parking sites for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. Due to the record snowfall this month and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified four locations for temporary overnight parking.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM

UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions

BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

Northern Inyo Hospital welcomes First Baby of the 2023

Northern Inyo Hospital's first baby of New Year 2023, Maximus Oliver Freeman of Bishop, made his debut Tuesday, January 3 at 10:07 p.m. Maximus weighed in at seven pounds, 12 ounces and was 20" in length. Mom Boneva Steel, dad Daniel Freeman, and baby Maximus reported they are all doing well during a recent follow-up visit with the team at Northern Inyo Associates Pediatric Clinic.
BISHOP, CA

