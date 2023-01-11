Read full article on original website
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting
Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
Police investigating shooting death of Pontiac man, $2K reward offered
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of a Pontiac man. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which occurred in an apartment on Surrey Lane in Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Police: Breaking and entering Ferndale restaurant suspect caught on camera
A Detroit man is due in Ferndale court Thursday on a felony charge after police say he entered a restaurant after it was closed and stole liquor and an Apple iPad. Tyron Herbert Anderson, 36, is free on personal bond after he failed to appear for his first arraignment hearing last month in Ferndale 43rd District Court.
The Oakland Press
Night of partying in Pontiac ends in double homicide; trial continues
It started out as a night of partying, progressed to a sexual encounter between two acquaintances and ended in a double homicide. The accused killer? A Pontiac man who walked in on his child’s mother and another man in bed together, then gunned that man down and the man’s good friend, according to investigators.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police working to identify body found inside burning vehicle along I-75 in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working to identify the body of a driver found inside a vehicle that was on fire along I-75 in Springfield Township on Saturday. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a body was found inside a car on...
Officer involved shooting, five taken into custody during robbery of Ulta Beauty near Brighton
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
Detroit Police involved in 7-hour barricaded standoff searching for double murder suspect, discover he's not inside
Detroit Police said an unknown suspect shot and killed two men Thursday night in their Ford Fusion on Liberal Street in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.
Reward offered for information after man discovered fatally shot in Pontiac apartment
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by officials in Oakland Country to those who can give information on a shooting that killed one man on Tuesday.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder
A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
The Oakland Press
Trial underway for double murder in Pontiac
Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Torris Neal Green, accused of the Nov. 3, 2021 murders of two men in Pontiac. Green, 29, is charged for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. Crow was found fatally shot inside an apartment on North Johnson Street; Milton was found fatally shot outside the apartment, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
Detroit News
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel
Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in unlit area with no sidewalks in St. Clair County
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were hit by a car Friday night near Algonac in St. Clair County. The 70-year-old driver is cooperating with investigators.
