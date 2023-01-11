ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Breaking and entering Ferndale restaurant suspect caught on camera

A Detroit man is due in Ferndale court Thursday on a felony charge after police say he entered a restaurant after it was closed and stole liquor and an Apple iPad. Tyron Herbert Anderson, 36, is free on personal bond after he failed to appear for his first arraignment hearing last month in Ferndale 43rd District Court.
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Night of partying in Pontiac ends in double homicide; trial continues

It started out as a night of partying, progressed to a sexual encounter between two acquaintances and ended in a double homicide. The accused killer? A Pontiac man who walked in on his child’s mother and another man in bed together, then gunned that man down and the man’s good friend, according to investigators.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man sentenced for double murder

A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial underway for double murder in Pontiac

Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Torris Neal Green, accused of the Nov. 3, 2021 murders of two men in Pontiac. Green, 29, is charged for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. Crow was found fatally shot inside an apartment on North Johnson Street; Milton was found fatally shot outside the apartment, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
HAZEL PARK, MI
Detroit News

Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large

Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel

Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...

