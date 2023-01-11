RCSO: 62-year-old man missing

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing man.

62-year-old Jesus Quintanilla was last seen on January 4th, 2023 on Oakland Avenue, near Monte Sano Avenue.

He is homeless and may be in the area of Greene Street near 13th Street.

Quintanilla was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black beanie cap.

If you know of Jesus’ whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

