Medical News Today
Low-carb diet reverses type 2 diabetes in 51% of participants to new study
Studies have shown that weight loss by reducing calorie intake can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes, involving the return of blood glucose (sugar) levels to prediabetic levels in the absence of medications. A recent primary care-based cohort study showed that about 97% of type 2 diabetes patients...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
New eye procedure for those with serious vision problems
NEW YORK -- Glasses and contacts are often the main solution for those with vision problems, but sometimes the are not an option for people with serious eye conditions. Some might think Lasik eye surgery is the next course of action, but not everyone is a candidate or wants to deal with the recovery time. Now, there's another possible solution. Laser eye surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo stopped by to share more, along with a patient who benefitted from the procedure.The doctor's father helped turn Lasik eye surgery into the widespread procedure it now is today. He explains how the new one procedure works and how it differs from Lasik. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.
Medical News Today
The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase
Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
2minutemedicine.com
Chronic pain conditions associated with increased risk of later suicidal behaviour
1. Experiencing general chronic pain or somatic chronic pain are associated with increased risk of later suicidal behaviour at 10 years follow-up. 2. For general chronic pain, this association remained significant within dizygotic twin pairs, but non-significant within monozygotic twin pairs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While experiencing chronic pain...
Wait, Is Almond Milk Actually Healthy? Here's What Dietitians Say
Read this before you order your next almond milk latte.
Some free government-issued COVID at-home tests are expiring
BOSTON - If you recently received free government-issued COVID test kits, check the expiration dates on the back. Some may have expired or they may be expiring soon. The FDA did extend the shelf life of some kits by six months last summer, but even then, many of those kits are past their "use by" dates now. The FDA has a website that allows you to look up your kit's lot number to determine the extended expiration date and if your kit is past this date, you really should throw it away. Also, if you run a test, expired or not, and the control line isn't clear or is wonky or absent, don't trust the result.If you think you have symptoms of COVID or a recent exposure and an expired kit reads "negative," you should retest with a viable kit or get a PCR test at a local pharmacy or testing site instead.
CNBC
What a brain expert eats in a day to boost memory and stay sharp
For neuroscience researcher, Marc Milstein, eating healthy isn't only to keep your body fit and strong but to do the same for your brain. In his book, "The Age-Proof Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Off Dementia," Milstein breaks down lifestyle habits that can help keep your brain young no matter your age. Milstein shares with CNBC Make It what he eats throughout the day to boost his memory and stay sharp.
msn.com
How good is pecan for you? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and health concerns
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Faith SekeIt is highly recommended to consume a handful of pecans a day, this equates to about 20 kernels. If possible this should be reduced to about 15 kernels because pecans are a high calorie food and can add to weight gain.→ See benefits of Pecan from this expert→ Love Pecan? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
2minutemedicine.com
Ecopipam reduces tics in children with Tourette syndrome
1. In a phase 2 trial of patients with Tourette syndrome, ecopipam, a selective dopamine receptor antagonist, was associated with a significant reduction in tic scores at 12 weeks compared to placebo. 2. Ecopipam use was not associated with movement disorder side effects or metabolic side effects, such as weight...
CNET
Yes, It's Possible to Overdose on Vitamins. Here's How to Avoid It
You've likely seen the advice about which vitamins can help us achieve certain health goals. For instance, there are vitamins to boost your energy and others that aid in hair growth. Since vitamins are so good for us, you might even assume that more is better. But with certain vitamins, there can be too much of a good thing. Some vitamins can build up in your system and lead to unwanted side effects like nausea and headaches. Read on to learn how to tell if you're overdosing on vitamins, including common side effects for popular vitamins.
Medical News Today
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
msn.com
The more time spent here, the better your brain, study reports
From a stroll through a local park to a few hours spent at the beach, exposure to nature at any age can offer many health benefits—such as increased feelings of calmness, improved attention, lower blood pressure and decreased risk of heart disease. According to new research published in JAMA Network Open, spending time in natural environments may also provide valuable benefits to older adults, including those with neurodegenerative diseases.
EatingWell
Dried vs. Fresh Fruit: Which One Is Healthier?
Not eating as much fruit as you should? You're not alone. Although the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that most people eat 2 cups of fruit daily, only 12.3% of adults are meeting that goal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are numerous reasons to...
TODAY.com
Anti-inflammatory diet: What’s healthy and what’s hype?
In the past few years, oodles of celebrities have touted eating the anti-inflammatory diet. Everyone from NFL quarterback Tom Brady to actor Sophia Bush have come out as proponents. And high profile doctors — like dermatologist Nicholas Perricone and integrative medicine doctor Andrew Weil — have advocated for eating the anti-inflammatory diet for decades.
cdc.gov
Lower Your Risk of COVID-19
If you have cancer now or had cancer in the past, you may have a higher risk of getting very sick with COVID-19. Cancer patients and survivors—and the people who take care of them—can take steps to protect their health. COVID-19 Risk for Cancer Patients and Survivors. COVID-19:...
2minutemedicine.com
Loneliness is associated with new onset mental health problems
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Mental Health
Medical News Today
Foods to avoid with macular degeneration
Doctors recommend that people with macular degeneration avoid simple carbohydrates and foods high in cholesterol. The macula is the part of the eyes that controls central vision. Macular degeneration is. in people after 60 years of age. According to a. , it currently affects 196 million people and is estimated...
2minutemedicine.com
Clinical decision-making strategy improves acute heart failure outcomes
1. A hospital-based strategy to support clinical decision-making and rapid follow-up resulted in a lower risk of death and hospitalization in patients with acute heart failure. 2. These outcome improvements were sustained at up to 20 months of follow-up. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Over 25 million people...
