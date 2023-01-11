ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

wkar.org

East Lansing City Council to interview 5 finalists for vacancy

East Lansing City Council is holding a special meeting this weekend to fill a vacant seat and appoint a fifth member to the group. Council members have picked five finalists to interview Saturday for the vacancy. The finalists are Nichole Biber, Daniel Bollman, Noel Garcia, Jr., Mikey Manuel and Abigail Tykocki.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Lansing offers program to improve façades for businesses

The city of Lansing is taking applications for a program that will help businesses along high-traffic corridors pay for aesthetic outdoor improvements. The city is offering to match 50% of the costs for business owners to upgrade the façades of their buildings. The maximum amount of matching funds the city can provide is $20,000.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Women’s Center of Greater Lansing to host MLK Jr. Day of Service

The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing is hosting its first Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday. The organization is asking for volunteers on Monday to help repaint the interiors of its building on East Michigan Avenue to make the space more therapeutic for clients. The center...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

WATCH: Michigan State fencing club wants to be open to all

The sport of fencing is known globally, but was a new experience for a WKAR Current Sports journalist. Time to see what it’s like to compete against other Spartans. Fencing can be intimidating, but it should not be. It is competitive, fun, and highly rewarding. But what is it like to fence? Learn what it's like to put on the mask and duel.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing released by Russia

Russia has released from its custody a U.S. Navy veteran from Lansing. Taylor Dudley had been held in the country since April 2022. Dudley’s release from Kaliningrad, Russia was announced Jan. 12 by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and the Richardson Center. In a release, the center said...
LANSING, MI

