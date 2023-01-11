Teen accused of crashing stolen vehicle on Beltline pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teen accused of crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline last spring pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Avion Howard, 19, pleaded guilty to driving or operating a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Online court records show the court withheld adjudication on the first count and sentenced Howard to two years of probation on the second count.

Howard was one of six teens arrested in March after crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline near the Yahara River Bridge during rush hour traffic. Video of the incident shows multiple teens running in front of oncoming traffic, though no one was hit or injured.

Channel3000+ Extra: Traffic camera catches teens running from stolen car on Beltline

As a condition of his probation, Howard must maintain employment and/or education, obtain a GED or high school diploma, abide by a curfew and complete a risk and needs assessment. He was also given a no-contact order with one of his co-defendants.

Howard’s charge of driving or operating a vehicle without consent would be dismissed should he successfully complete his probation.

