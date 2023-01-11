12-year-old struck, killed by car while chasing after school bus in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A child was struck and killed by a car while waiting for his school bus to arrive on Wednesday in Bulloch County.

According to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, 12-year-old Eli Bradly was waiting for his school bus early Wednesday morning when he saw another bus turning left into the subdivision located at the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive.

Futch says the boy ran out into the street, thinking the bus was leaving, and was struck by a passing car.

Eli was taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Bradly was a student at William James Middle School in Statesboro. The Bulloch County School District says crisis counselors are at the school today to help students and staff.

The District released the following statement regarding the student’s death: