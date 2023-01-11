ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

For the First Time in Over a Decade, Apple and Meta Aren't on Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work List

By Ashton Jackson,CNBC
NBC New York
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NBC New York

Market History Says a Recession Could Produce the Next Airbnb Or Slack

Rising interest rates and a bear market for tech stocks have slammed the startup economy and its "growth at all costs" mantra. Exits and public offerings for venture-funded companies have gone over a cliff, and late-stage startup funding is at its lowest level in five years. But overall VC funding...
NBC New York

Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data

Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Disney Board Exposed Itself to Activist Intervention, But Peltz May Be Overreaching

Activist investor Nelson Peltz laid out his case about why he wants a Disney board seat in a wide-ranging CNBC interview. Peltz's arguments about Disney's stock performance and M&A decision-making may fall flat with investors. Peltz's best claim for a board seat should focus on Disney's clear missteps with succession...
NBC New York

Nelson Peltz Lays Out His Case for Disney Proxy Fight, Slams Fox Acquisition

Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...

