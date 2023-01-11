ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach LaVine (hand) probable Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing with a right hand contusion. However, it's not expected to keep him sidelined Sunday, hence the probable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll suit up.
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) ruled out on Friday night

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (rest) will not play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Conley will sit out on Friday night after the veteran was ruled out for rest reasons. Expect Malik Beasley to play more minutes at the guard positions at home. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) questionable for Hawks on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic is dealing with left quad soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
Jarrett Allen (illness) available for Cleveland Thursday night

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will play Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a non-COVID illness that landed him on the injury report. Our models project Allen for 13.0 points, 10.7...
James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) questionable for Boston on Saturday

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash with the Hornets for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Charlotte. Brogdon's Saturday projection includes 11.0 points,...
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (illness) ruled out on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Joe will sit out after Oklahoma City's guard came down with an illness. Expect Tre Mann to see more minutes with Oklahoma City's second unit. Mann's current Friday projection includes 8.9 points, 2.6...
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) questionable on Saturday

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Markkanen's status for the second half of Utah's back-to-back is now in question with a hip contusion. Expect Jarred Vanderbilt to see more minutes if Markkanen is inactive on Saturday. Markkanen's current projection...
Austin Rivers coming off Timberwolves' bench on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves are getting a bit healthier, as Kyle Anderson is back in the mix following a brief absence due to a non-COVID illness. He'll immediately start in his return, and as a result, Rivers is headed to the bench.
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Saturday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton II is on track to play on Saturday after he was designated as probable with a right ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to...
Andre Iguodala (hip) out Sunday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Iguodala is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's contest. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington. In 3 games...
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
