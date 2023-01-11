Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Denver on Friday in place of Nikola Jokic (injury management)
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Jordan to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Jordan's Friday projection includes 8.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) probable Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing with a right hand contusion. However, it's not expected to keep him sidelined Sunday, hence the probable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll suit up.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (illness) active and starting for Minnesota on Friday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson will make his return after the veteran sat out one game with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 11.4 points, 6.7...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) ruled out on Friday night
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (rest) will not play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Conley will sit out on Friday night after the veteran was ruled out for rest reasons. Expect Malik Beasley to play more minutes at the guard positions at home. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
numberfire.com
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) questionable for Hawks on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic is dealing with left quad soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (illness) available for Cleveland Thursday night
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will play Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a non-COVID illness that landed him on the injury report. Our models project Allen for 13.0 points, 10.7...
numberfire.com
James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) questionable for Boston on Saturday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash with the Hornets for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Charlotte. Brogdon's Saturday projection includes 11.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (illness) ruled out on Friday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Joe will sit out after Oklahoma City's guard came down with an illness. Expect Tre Mann to see more minutes with Oklahoma City's second unit. Mann's current Friday projection includes 8.9 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) questionable on Saturday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Markkanen's status for the second half of Utah's back-to-back is now in question with a hip contusion. Expect Jarred Vanderbilt to see more minutes if Markkanen is inactive on Saturday. Markkanen's current projection...
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers coming off Timberwolves' bench on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves are getting a bit healthier, as Kyle Anderson is back in the mix following a brief absence due to a non-COVID illness. He'll immediately start in his return, and as a result, Rivers is headed to the bench.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Saturday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton II is on track to play on Saturday after he was designated as probable with a right ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. starting on Friday in place of injured Kevin Porter Jr. (foot)
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Martin will get the start on Friday with Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined with a foot injury. Our models expect Martin to play 30.2 minutes against the Kings. Martin's Friday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (hip) out Sunday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Iguodala is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's contest. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington. In 3 games...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
