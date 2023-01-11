Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Ricketts: Cubs Able to Compete for NL Central Title in 2023
Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals.
How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans
How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
49ers-Seahawks Inactives: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks a Go in Wild Card Game
49ers inactives: Greenlaw, Banks, Givens good to go vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are about as healthy as they've been all season, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Amrby Thomas (ankle) were ruled out of San...
Bears' Justin Fields Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys of 2022
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
Tom Brady Free-Agency Options: Why 49ers Make Ian Rapoport's List
Why Rapoport lists 49ers among Brady's top free-agency options originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers finished another regular season with plenty of conversation to be had about the quarterback position, though the team's sole focus at the moment is winning a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with rookie Brock Purdy under center.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Podcast Exclusive: Patrick Kane Expects to Meet With GM Kyle Davidson Soon About Future
Podcast exclusive: Kane expects to meet with Davidson soon about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Patrick Kane to discuss his injury status, future as the March 3 trade deadline approaches, how good Connor Bedard is, how much he talks to Jonathan Toews about the future and much more.
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Explains Decision to Reassign Lukas Reichel
Hawks GM Davidson explains decision to reassign Reichel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks sent Lukas Reichel back to Rockford on Friday, and let's just say a portion of the fanbase wasn't crazy about the move. He had an impressive three-game stint in the NHL and looked like a different player.
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Stays Ready for Rotational Role
How Jones Jr. stays ready for rotational role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green’s surgical procedure on his right knee has opened the door for Derrick Jones Jr. to land in the regular rotation for weeks. Jones Jr. has drawn the dreaded “Did Not Play---Coach’s Designation” five...
Seahawks Lead 49ers 17-16 at Halftime in Wild Card Game
The first game of wild card weekend is off to a tight start. The third meeting of the season between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks is headed for a tense second half, with the latter leading 17-14 at halftime. San Francisco raced to a 10-0 start following big...
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf Connect on 50-Yard Touchdown Vs. 49ers
The sun has broken through in Santa Clara, Calif., and so has the Seattle Seahawks’ offense. After beginning Saturday’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers with consecutive three-and-outs, the Seahawks put together two straight scoring drives to take a second-quarter lead. Facing a third-and-3 at midfield,...
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Live Updates
The NFL playoffs are here with six wild card matchups on tap over the next three days. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are opening the action on Saturday before the Los Angeles Chargers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime. After Saturday’s action, three more games will take place...
Source: Bears Expected to Hire Kevin Warren as New CEO/President
Source: Bears expected to hire Kevin Warren as CEO/President originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are expected to name Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, as their next CEO/President, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Warren will begin working...
Damar Hamlin Makes First Visit Back to Bills' Facility Amid Recovery
Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery continues to blow everyone's minds. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety made his first visit back with his teammates since suffering cardiac arrest during an on-field collision during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a picture on Instagram of...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Buys One-Way Ticket to Thailand, Declines NFL Interest
Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently...
How Nick Bosa's Mom Chose Joey's Chargers-Jaguars Game Over 49ers-Seahawks
How Mama Bosa chose between Joey, Nick's playoff games today originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It isn’t easy being the supermom of two NFL stars. But Cheryl Bosa makes it work. This week's conundrum: Her sons -- 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher...
Ranking Value of Bulls' Trade Assets as Deadline Pulls Within Month
Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency.
A Look at Non-NFL Players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
A look at non-NFL players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington generated buzz as a potential nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his life-saving actions to administer CPR to Damar Hamlin.
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0