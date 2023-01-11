Read full article on original website
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
KFDA
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
KFDA
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.
Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
KFDA
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
KFDA
Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time. “It’s a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it’s now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community,” says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.
KFDA
What happens to minors flying alone during inclement weather?
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For separated parents, flying children back and forth as a part of shared custody can be difficult especially if you’re not living in the same state. Here in Amarillo, unless you are going to Dallas or Denver, you are going to have to connect and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Flight Delays At Rick Husband Airport
Wednesday morning, flight delays affected several flights leaving Rick Husband International Airport. The delays were due to a reported NOTAM computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration. As of 7:50 a.m. FAA officials said that normal air traffic operations were resumng gradually across the country after an overnight outage...
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
KFDA
BSA Hospital receives 3rd surgical robot, allowing efficient and seamless surgeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA hospital recently received it’s 3rd the daVinci®Xi™ surgical robot which will allow for more efficient and seamless surgeries. The hospital has seen great success with the other two and saw a need for another due to patients and surgeons loving the benefits they bring; combined they’ve performed over 10,000 surgeries.
KFDA
Amarillo police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are now accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy beginning in February. This is to help the citizens of Amarillo understand how the police department works and how officers perform their jobs in the community. The academy will be taking place...
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
KFDA
‘It needs to be a family based decision’: Experts speak on new childhood obesity guidelines
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children struggling with obesity are now being recommended medication starting at age 12 and surgery starting at 13. The changes come after the American Academy for Pediatrics released new guidelines January 9. Childhood obesity continues to grow says Amarillo nurse practitioner, Amy Upton, and according to...
Amarillo Police Department discusses increase in homicides
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to APD, over the years homicide numbers have increased nationally and locally. APD public information officer Cpl. Jeb Hilton said that in previous years Amarillo typically averages 15 to 16 homicides yearly. In 2021 the number of cases increased to 24 and again to 27 cases in 2022. Only one […]
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Tonya Winston Running for Mayor of Amarillo
The first candidate to announce their candidacy for the open seat for Mayor of Amarillo is Tonya Winston, a local entrepreneur. Winston, who is also known as “Lady Butterscotch,” kicked off her campaign at an event at the Amarillo Cultural Center. During a speech at the event, Winston...
abc7amarillo.com
Hereford looking for new police chief
HEREFORD, Texas — Hereford is looking for a new police chief. Chief Brent Harrison retired Wednesday, ending a 35-year career in law enforcement. City Manager Steve Bartels said Harrison -- who was police chief for the last 10-years -- worked with the city long enough to take early retirement.
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
