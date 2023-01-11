ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Family argument led to one cousin killing another, court docs allege

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A family argument turned fatal on Dec. 28, 2022 when one cousin shot another outside a northeast Indianapolis apartment.

Joshua Hopson, 31, died around 3 a.m. after being shot by his cousin in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court, according to court documents.

His cousin, 38-year-old Emmanuel “Manny” Newman, was arrest a week later in connection with the homicide.

According to court documents, the two were drinking and hanging out in an apartment on Alsuda Court before an argument ensued.

To descalate the situation, Hopson’s girlfriend drove Newman away from the apartment around 2 a.m., according to court documents. Upon return to Alsuda Court, Hopsons’s girlfriend said the two were arguing over the phone.

The phone call ended when Newman said he was coming back to the apartment to kill Hopson, according to the probable cause affidavit for Newman’s arrest.

When Newman arrived, Hopson walked out of the apartment where surveillance video captured Newman shooting Hopson near his Cadillac, according to court documents.

Newman’s was located at a residence in Beech Grove and taken into custody, according to police.

He is charged with murder and is set for jury trial on March 13.

WRTV

WRTV

