Watch: Fremont Weir will flow for several days to help reduce flooding

The Fremont Weir near Sacramento is flowing once again in an effort to reduce flooding.

California Department of Water Resources officials forecast the weir to flow for the next five days, as it is designed to do.

Weirs are low dams designed to help manage floods.

Weirs move water when it reaches a specific height into a flood bypass to relieve pressure on mainstream levees.

Whenever water in Sacramento River exceeds the height of Fremont Weir, the excess flow runs into the lower Yolo Bypass floodway, reducing the risks of flooding Sacramento.

Rain is forecast into next week as a series of early January 2023 storms continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.