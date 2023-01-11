ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Watch: Fremont Weir will flow for several days to help reduce flooding

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsWGt_0kBA5CrE00

The Fremont Weir near Sacramento is flowing once again in an effort to reduce flooding.

California Department of Water Resources officials forecast the weir to flow for the next five days, as it is designed to do.

Weirs are low dams designed to help manage floods.

Weirs move water when it reaches a specific height into a flood bypass to relieve pressure on mainstream levees.

Whenever water in Sacramento River exceeds the height of Fremont Weir, the excess flow runs into the lower Yolo Bypass floodway, reducing the risks of flooding Sacramento.

Rain is forecast into next week as a series of early January 2023 storms continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
668
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy