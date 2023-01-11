ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

One injured in Dover shooting, police investigating

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday evening. We’re told police responded to the unit block of Stevenson Drive shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers responded to the area and did not locate any victims, but a short time later, learned that a 20-year-old male had walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was reportedly unable to communicate well with officers due to his injured and was transferred to a New Castle County hospital for further treatment.
DOVER, DE
Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges

Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
TRENTON, NJ
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
DOVER, DE
Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident

The Delaware State Police arrested 68-year-old Dennis Elliot (no photograph available) of Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 11, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
POLICE ARREST BURGLARY SUSPECT

(Newark, DE 19702) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 39-year-old, Jeffrey Snavely of Bear in reference to multiple burglaries that occurred in Newark. During August, October, and November of 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple burglaries in the Timberlane Trailer Park community – Newark. The...
NEWARK, DE
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown

Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MULTI-STATE RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY RING APPREHENSION

(New Castle, DE 19720) Three members of an interstate burglary crew were charged for their roles in multiple burglaries that occurred in New Castle County. The first incident was reported on April 8, 2022, in the Westover Woods community. At approximately 5:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence on the unit block of Shisler Court for a burglary. The victim reported that unknown suspects forced entry into the home and removed a large amount of jewelry and money. It was reported that the incident occurred while the home was vacant.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Mayor Purzycki Shares Message from Police Chief Campos

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to share the following message from Chief of Police Wilfredo Campos. The Mayor appointed Wilfredo Campos as the 33rd Chief of the Wilmington Police Department on January 5. Chief Wilfredo Campos. A Message from Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos. It is an honor to...
WILMINGTON, DE
Man Sent to Hospital Following Overnight Shooting in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot overnight Wednesday in Milford. Police say that an 18-year-old man was shot in his left leg after an unknown rear passenger got out of a car and opened fire in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. The victim ran from the scene.
MILFORD, DE
Overnight Shooting in Milford

Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
MILFORD, DE
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard

Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
ABSECON, NJ
Suspect in daytime Penn Street shooting arrested

READING, Pa. - The suspect in a daytime Penn Street shooting is off the streets and in police custody. Reading Police said 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz was arrested Tuesday by members of the department and the county's BCERT team. He's currently in Berks County Jail unable to post $200,000 bail. Burgos-Ortiz...
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes

Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
SALEM COUNTY, NJ

