WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of potential overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
La Crosse’s Common Council makes one last offer to Harry J. Olson Center seniors
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Members of the La Crosse Common Council say this is their final offer to sell a city-owned building to members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center. The offer approved at the full common council on Thursday night wasn’t new. Common Council members were expected to vote on a resolution that would allow the seniors to...
WisDOT Incident Notification – WEST SALEM – I-90
West Salem, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed a road incident Friday morning. In La Crosse County, in West Salem, at Mile Marker 012 has closed the right lane on I-90 WB around 6 a.m. as a semi has landed in a ditch.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse District Attorney Gruenke on legalized weed, bail reform, theft as felony
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
City of La Crosse unveils renderings of proposed additions to Kids Coulee Playground
Thursday's meeting was the only public input session the city has planned. Trussoni says you can call or email your comments to the parks department this week.
La Crosse restaurants say January is a difficult month for business
Families have gone out for holiday dinners, students have gone home for winter break, and La Crosse itself is much quieter leaving local restaurants in a bit of a slow-down period.
Expect lane closures as building demolition begins along South Avenue in La Crosse
Beginning Wednesday, the road is down to one lane in both directions in areas between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
wizmnews.com
BIZCAST: Chris Roderique doing more than just bringing back the buffet at Piggy’s in La Crosse
Chris Roderique, the owner of Piggy’s Restaurant and Lounge, as well as a Uno Venti, in La Crosse, sits down for a conversation on BizCast Greater La Crosse with Vicki Markussen. The BizCast podcast can be found on the WIZM website here, or search BizCast wherever you download podcasts.
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
wiproud.com
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
Developer confirms stores going into old Onalaska Shopko location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Corta Development confirmed that five stores will be going into the space formerly occupied by Shopko. The building has been empty since 2019 when Shopko declared bankruptcy and closed stores. The space will house a T.J. Maxx, Homegoods, and Sierra. All three are owned by the same parent company. There will also be an Ulta and...
nbc15.com
Egg prices soar at grocery stores
Icy conditions in Monroe County lead to crashes and backups on I-94 For roughly 12 hours, I-94 near Tomah was impassable as officials worked to clear crashes and slide-offs caused by rain turning to ice on the thoroughfare. Walking school bus could improve health and safety for Rock County community.
Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
news8000.com
Kickapoo Winter Festival kicks off with a race
LA FARGE, Wis – There was plenty to celebrate in the Kickapoo Valley last Saturday. It was the 22nd annual Winter Festival in La Farge, kicking off with an early morning race at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Organizers say it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy the natural...
news8000.com
West Salem boys start season with 11th straight win, 84-43 over Arcadia
#1 ranked West Salem hosted Arcadia for a Coulee Conference boys basketball matchup. West Salem got the win 83-43. Kyle Hehli and Brett McConkey both finished with 15 points for the Panthers.
Missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center found, police say
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center has been found, the city’s police department said Saturday. In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center was missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she had last been seen, where she may have...
news8000.com
Central boys roll past conference rival Sparta, 82-42
The Central boys basketball team continued their impressive stretch on Friday night as the Riverhawks blew by Sparta, 82-42.
news8000.com
West Salem girls basketball continue undefeated start with 50-41 win over Onalaska
The West Salem girls' basketball team was going for win number 13 to start the season up against the Onalaska Hilltoppers. West Salem got the win 50-41.
news8000.com
Central girls cruise to win over rival Sparta, 63-46
The Central girls basketball team picked up a conference win on the road Friday night as the Riverhawks took down Sparta, 63-46.
