La Crosse County, WI

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Egg prices soar at grocery stores

Icy conditions in Monroe County lead to crashes and backups on I-94 For roughly 12 hours, I-94 near Tomah was impassable as officials worked to clear crashes and slide-offs caused by rain turning to ice on the thoroughfare. Walking school bus could improve health and safety for Rock County community.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
ONALASKA, WI
Kickapoo Winter Festival kicks off with a race

LA FARGE, Wis – There was plenty to celebrate in the Kickapoo Valley last Saturday. It was the 22nd annual Winter Festival in La Farge, kicking off with an early morning race at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Organizers say it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy the natural...
LA FARGE, WI
West Salem boys start season with 11th straight win, 84-43 over Arcadia

#1 ranked West Salem hosted Arcadia for a Coulee Conference boys basketball matchup. West Salem got the win 83-43. Kyle Hehli and Brett McConkey both finished with 15 points for the Panthers. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
WEST SALEM, WI
Central boys roll past conference rival Sparta, 82-42

The Central boys basketball team continued their impressive stretch on Friday night as the Riverhawks blew by Sparta, 82-42. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPARTA, WI
Central girls cruise to win over rival Sparta, 63-46

The Central girls basketball team picked up a conference win on the road Friday night as the Riverhawks took down Sparta, 63-46. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPARTA, WI

