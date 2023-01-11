Read full article on original website
Laid off professor leaves final remarks to former colleagues at Saint Rose
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local professor Bruce Roter calls The College of Saint Rose “unrecognizable from the one I had helped build,” in an open letter to faculty colleagues. The letter highlights the professor’s frustration and what he sees as the college’s shortcomings. Roter has...
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home. John M. Ingraham,...
Ben & Jerry’s launches new allergen-friendly flavor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ben & Jerry’s new flavor of the year is meant to be enjoyed by all. Oatmeal Dream Pie is vegan and gluten-free featuring oatmeal cookie pieces and vanilla ice cream. The oatmeal cookie pieces are from Partake, a maker of vegan and allergen-free cookies....
Rensselaerville man arrested over January 6
WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man was arrested on Tuesday. Troy Weeks, 37, of Rensselaerville faces several charges connected to the U.S. Capitol attacks that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, public video and police body-worn camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021, showed an...
