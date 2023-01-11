ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Greenwich man arrested in missing child case

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home. John M. Ingraham,...
GREENWICH, NY
Ben & Jerry’s launches new allergen-friendly flavor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ben & Jerry’s new flavor of the year is meant to be enjoyed by all. Oatmeal Dream Pie is vegan and gluten-free featuring oatmeal cookie pieces and vanilla ice cream. The oatmeal cookie pieces are from Partake, a maker of vegan and allergen-free cookies....
ALBANY, NY
Rensselaerville man arrested over January 6

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man was arrested on Tuesday. Troy Weeks, 37, of Rensselaerville faces several charges connected to the U.S. Capitol attacks that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, public video and police body-worn camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021, showed an...
RENSSELAERVILLE, NY

