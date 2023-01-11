Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Former LSU legend to be honored with statue outside P-MAC
BATON ROUGE, La — LSU legend Seimone Augustus took the Tigers to three straight Final Fours while also earning back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year award honors in the early 2000s. Then the Minnesota Lynx picked her number one overall in the WNBA Draft, and she won four championships....
wbrz.com
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach. Before Seimone Augustus led LSU...
Three Potential Transfer Destinations for LSU QB Walker Howard
Howard quickly becomes one of the hottest names in the portal. Who will he suit up for in the fall?
wbrz.com
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson announced Thursday evening that he has committed to SMU. Davis-Robinson, a freshman from Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted this...
LSU Announces the Addition of Three Transfers
Tigers reel in three new transfer, fill positions of need ahead of spring camp.
theadvocate.com
Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach
Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
crescentcitysports.com
Transfer Notes: LSU takes walk-on Preston Hickey while Derrick Davis heads to Pitt
The college football transfer portal continues to be very active. In recent days, LSU added a preferred walk on from Oklahoma State while three players from local schools found new homes. LSU offered a preferred walk on to defensive tackle Preston Hickey. The 6-foot-1, 300-pound St. Paul’s product spent last...
lafourchegazette.com
Several locals fill loaded 7-4A All-District Team
Arguably the best player in the state in 2022 is the Offensive District MVP in District 7-4A. Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield won offensive MVP in the local district, which should come as no surprise because the Bulldogs' standout contributed to 70 total touchdowns this season while leading his team to the 4A State Championship.
LSU Football adds three Power 5 transfers to the roster
Three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs have joined the LSU football team, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk
Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
What the Departure of QB Walker Howard Means for LSU
The LSU legacy will suit up for another program in 2023 after one season in Baton Rouge, but what's next for the Tigers?
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
theadvocate.com
Erin Monroe Wesley to lead Cox's Baton Rouge, Lafayette operations
Erin Monroe Wesley has been named Cox Communications market vice president for Greater Louisiana, overseeing operations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Monroe Wesley will lead the 745 employees in the markets. She has been with Cox since 2019, serving as vice president of government and public affairs for the company's...
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Comments / 0