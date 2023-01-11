ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

Theresa was in a wheelchair when it happened. She had just gotten money out of the ATM and was back along the sidewalk trying to put the money in her pocket. Theresa’s son, Max, says she suffered two strokes over the past few years that left her with limited mobility on the right side of her body, so it takes her longer to do things.

Family identified the robbery victim as Theresa Humfeld and said she broke her hip during the violent exchange.

He says a car pulled up and the people inside asked her for directions. She answered them, using the hand she still had some money in, to direct them where to go.

“The passenger of the car reached out the window, grabbed her hand and they took off with her hanging from the car,” said Max. “They pulled her into the street, out of her wheelchair, and just left her there. Her arm has lacerations, and the fall broke her hip. Two witnesses helped pick her up and carry her back to her wheelchair. They called 911.”

Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police are looking for who did this.

“I just don’t understand why,” said Max. “I can understand having money problems, but to take it out on a frail 66-year-old woman with obvious health issues, is just beyond me.”

Max is Theresa’s only son and living relative in Milwaukee. He works full time and is trying to cover her medical bills, but Theresa’s hip surgery and the rehabilitation needed afterward come with a significant cost. He created a GoFundMe page for help

Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

“I work 45 to 50 hours a week,” he said. “It’s been a lot. She’s had it rough and I just want her to be okay. She’s already living paycheck to paycheck, and so am I. But it's not just about money. I’d also really appreciate any advice or information on possible rehabilitation centers or affordable housing for seniors. I need to get her out of that neighborhood.”

MPD said it's investigating the incident and seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

