Man charged with firing gun at deputies in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Carbon Hill man was arrested and charged with trying to kill deputies Thursday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office reports. Before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, whom they claim had made statements “insinuating that Mitchell may harm himself or others.” Deputies arrived at the scene and found Mitchell in the front yard of the residence. According to the WCSO, Mitchell immediately pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at deputies before running into the woods behind the home.
Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
Man suspected of shooting at Walker County deputy has been arrested
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County SWAT arrest a man suspected of shooting at deputies. Officials said Anthony Mitchell fired at least one shot at deputies of Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill. Mitchell has been charged with attempted murder according to police reports.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police. A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.
Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges
A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and gun charges.
Fultondale woman thankful to have survived robbery attempt that led to wrong-way interstate chase
A Fultondale woman said she is thankful she wasn’t injured or killed in an early-morning robbery attempt that led to a wrong-way police chase on Interstate 65 Thursday. A suspect is in custody awaiting formal charges after he was finally stopped after leading police on the pursuit that began in Fultondale and ended in north Birmingham.
Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment
Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police. The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County. The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and...
Human remains found in wrecked SUV in Bessemer identified as 39-year-old man missing since September
Human remains found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer are confirmed to be those a 39-year-old man who disappeared in September. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Ricardo Carlos Jefferson. Jefferson was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022....
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An almost year-long investigation has ended with a major drug bust according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Two men, 43-year-old Antonio Powell and 49-year-old Lumon Layton, both from Birmingham, were arrested Friday during a raid. Investigators seized 5 guns, 19.5 lbs. of Cocaine,...
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
