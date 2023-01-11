WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Carbon Hill man was arrested and charged with trying to kill deputies Thursday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office reports. Before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, whom they claim had made statements “insinuating that Mitchell may harm himself or others.” Deputies arrived at the scene and found Mitchell in the front yard of the residence. According to the WCSO, Mitchell immediately pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at deputies before running into the woods behind the home.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO