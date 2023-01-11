ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EPA has Finalized New Clean Air Standards for Heavy Duty Trucks

Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan signed new regulations that will update clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks. Regan says the new regulations will protect historically overburdened communities of color and low-income communities, which tend to be disproportionately affected by trucking emissions because truck freight routes are often located near these vulnerable populations.
How the cost of solar panels has fallen

The energy the earth absorbs from the sun in just hour is enough to power the planet for a year. Why, then, is the world not taking greater advantage of this renewable energy source? Despite the detrimental environmental effects, fossil fuel infrastructure is well-established and difficult to phase out. On top of that, humans have only recently managed to harness the sun's energy in a way that is also efficient, scalable, and relatively affordable. About 80% of the world's energy still comes from fossil fuels...
Health Claims Prompt Gas Stove Ban Proposal

Government officials are considering a ban on gas-burning stoves. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) initiated a recall on a portable gas stove in October due to fire risks it had posed as a result of gas leaks. Richard Trumka Jr., a CPSC commissioner, stated in an interview that...
