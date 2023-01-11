Read full article on original website
S.C. midwives pushing for equal hospital access for mothers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midwives in South Carolina are pushing for a bill that would give their mothers equal hospital access, should something go wrong with their home delivery. Home births now make up 1.3% of all births in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hundreds attend inauguration of South Carolina governor, officials
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crowd gathered outside of the State House steps Wednesday for the inauguration of South Carolina's governor and other elected officials. Some made hours long trips just to be in attendance. Some attendees took advantage of the day to learn and experience something new. For others,...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in during 98th Inaugural Ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has been sworn in for a potentially historic new term in office during an inauguration ceremony at the State House Wednesday. McMaster won this latest term in office with a 17 percentage-point victory over Democrat Joe Cunningham in last November’s general...
Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details were immediately announced.
SC 'going to the top,' Governor McMaster says as new term begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a night of prominence at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Wednesday as hundreds gathered for South Carolina's Inaugural Ball. The event attracted state and local leaders, Republican activists, donors and guests to celebrate Governor Henry McMaster and other constitutional officers following their inauguration. "This...
SC Democratic Party calls for investigation into candidate certification of Ellen Weaver, draws GOP ire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the day of her taking office, the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) is asking for an investigation into the certification of Republican Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. In letters to the US Attorney General Merrick Garland and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, SCDP Chair...
Governor and State Republican lawmakers express thoughts on changing the Judicial selection process
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost a week after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling on the state abortion ban, Governor Henry McMaster mentioned something in his inaugural address that has been weighing on the minds of Republican lawmakers. Right now State Supreme Court justices are elected by a vote by...
SC State Senator Mia McLeod announces she's leaving Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Senator Mia McLeod says she's leaving the state Democratic Party, stating it no longer espouses her values. McLeod sent a statement out to supporters Tuesday morning confirming her decision, just hours before 2023 legislative session was set to begin at the South Carolina State House.
New Palmetto Business Barometer survey seeks to understand employer conditions in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Is your business affected by supply chain issues? Can't keep or hire staff? Worrying about inflation?. These are some of the issues facing businesses of all sizes across the nation. Here in South Carolina, the SC Chamber of Commerce and SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) want to better understand the business climate in the state -- what issues employers are facing and inform the public about the state's economy and workforce.
GOP senators revive private school choice bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republican lawmakers are reviving conversations about school choice during this year's legislative session. One bill they are focusing on is a program allowing parents to spend public money on private schools. The "Put Parents in Charge Act," made it through the House and Senate...
Amtrak says South Carolina train delay lasted 20 hours in total
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — Amtrak says it will offer fare refunds for passengers who were delayed 20 hours by a train after it stopped on a set of tracks in rural South Carolina. The Amtrak auto train was on its way from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida and out...
Number of human trafficking cases in South Carolina rose in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the tenth anniversary of its creation, the South Carolina Task Force on Human Trafficking has released its 2022 Annual Report showing an increase in the number of human trafficking cases. According to the report, South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) supported the investigations of 416 cases...
Tornado Watch canceled for Midlands counties but storms remain | Live updates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe weather is currently in the area as a strong cold front moves through South Carolina. A line of showers and storms pushed through during the afternoon and is expected to continue into the evening hours. Some of that weather has been severe, leading to tornado watches and warnings which have since been canceled.
Do South Carolina lawmakers start over now that the abortion ban is unconstitutional?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's fetal heartbeat abortion law, which essentially banned all procedures after six weeks, has been ruled unconstitutional.by the state supreme court. But is that the end of the law, and what kind of measure could potentially replace it. The state's justices decided on a 3-2...
Cinderella Project now collecting dresses for the perfect prom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Bar's Young Lawyers Division is once again collecting gently used prom, bridesmaid and other formal dresses for the Cinderella Project. In its 20th year, the project allows local high school students a chance to outfit themselves with that perfect dress and accessories for the prom dance.
Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
DHEC urges residents to wear face masks as COVID-19 levels rise
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties and follow Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for wearing face masks in counties with medium and high community levels of the virus.
SCDMV program could help truck driver shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the ice cream in your freezer to the clothes on your back, a truck driver was likely involved in getting those goods to the stores and into your homes. Carl Risinger knows a lot about that after 36 years in the trucking industry. “There’s nothing...
