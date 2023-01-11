ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details were immediately announced.
SC 'going to the top,' Governor McMaster says as new term begins

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a night of prominence at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Wednesday as hundreds gathered for South Carolina's Inaugural Ball. The event attracted state and local leaders, Republican activists, donors and guests to celebrate Governor Henry McMaster and other constitutional officers following their inauguration. "This...
SC State Senator Mia McLeod announces she's leaving Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Senator Mia McLeod says she's leaving the state Democratic Party, stating it no longer espouses her values. McLeod sent a statement out to supporters Tuesday morning confirming her decision, just hours before 2023 legislative session was set to begin at the South Carolina State House.
New Palmetto Business Barometer survey seeks to understand employer conditions in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Is your business affected by supply chain issues? Can't keep or hire staff? Worrying about inflation?. These are some of the issues facing businesses of all sizes across the nation. Here in South Carolina, the SC Chamber of Commerce and SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) want to better understand the business climate in the state -- what issues employers are facing and inform the public about the state's economy and workforce.
GOP senators revive private school choice bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republican lawmakers are reviving conversations about school choice during this year's legislative session. One bill they are focusing on is a program allowing parents to spend public money on private schools. The "Put Parents in Charge Act," made it through the House and Senate...
Cinderella Project now collecting dresses for the perfect prom

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Bar's Young Lawyers Division is once again collecting gently used prom, bridesmaid and other formal dresses for the Cinderella Project. In its 20th year, the project allows local high school students a chance to outfit themselves with that perfect dress and accessories for the prom dance.
Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
DHEC urges residents to wear face masks as COVID-19 levels rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties and follow Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for wearing face masks in counties with medium and high community levels of the virus.
