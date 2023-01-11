$245 million in refunds due to Fortnite players

The popular free-to-play (F2P) game Fortnite, is in some hot water.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has asked developer Epic Games to settle allegations of wrongful disputes against credit card charges, of in-game currency for in-game items that were unwarranted due to saving payment information and accidental purchases by children playing the game.

These disputes have previously led to locked accounts.

Epic has taken actions to change the way the payment and refund systems work, now allowing players to opt in or out of saving payment information.

The game interface now makes it clearer when in-game currency or actual currency is needed for the purchases, and a hold-to-purchase feature now re-confirms intent to buy, instant purchase cancellations and self-service refunds.

For more information on privacy and parental controls, visit the Epic Games website .

If you or anyone you know has been affected by one of the following, you or they could be eligible for a refund:

Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between January 2017 and September 2022

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

To learn more visit the FTC website .

For the most up-to-date information on the refund process and when to apply: ftc.gov/fortnite .

