4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
whdh.com
‘The Embrace’ to be unveiled on Boston Common
BOSTON (WHDH) - A new monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled on the Boston Common on Friday. After traveling nearly 3,000 miles to Boston, The Embrace is being assembled ahead of the ceremony. A news release issued for the event says, “The Embrace memorializes Dr. Martin...
whdh.com
Construction lift tips in Allston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Allston on Thursday after a construction lift toppled and became wedged between two balconies. The incident on North Beacon Street took several hours to clear because the basket of the lift became caught against the building. There...
whdh.com
Streets buckled, basements flooded after major water main in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning that flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their seriously damaged homes. Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. that led to the temporary closure of...
whdh.com
Boston City Council to officially declare January 15 ‘Chowda Day’
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council is set to officially declare January 15 “Chowda Day,” making Legal Sea Foods’ annual Chowda Day a legal holiday in the city. On Sunday, customers will be able to buy a cup of chowder from Legal Sea Foods for just $1.
whdh.com
Head of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea off the job
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The head of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea is off the job, according to Gov. Maura Healey’s office. Healey said Eric Johnson is no longer leading the home and there is a new active superintendent. Johnson has faced scrutiny over a bad COVID-19 outbreak...
whdh.com
‘I was overwhelmed with emotion, with joy’: Organizer describes the meaning and impact of statue honoring MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King
BOSTON (WHDH) - After careful planning, creativity and construction work, a 20-foot-high bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King will be unveiled on the Boston Common Friday, honoring the King family and more, according to organizers. When it comes to the legacy of the King family,...
whdh.com
School Safety, Cannabis Equity On Boston Council Agenda
The Boston City Council on Wednesday filed over 40 motions, orders and resolutions that will shape the body’s hearing calendar and agenda as it moves into the new year. Among them are orders to establish a climate change curriculum in Boston Public Schools, put up contraception and menstrual product vending machines throughout the city, and to diversify Boston’s cannabis business models.
whdh.com
JUST ONE STATION: Booking photo of husband released amid search for Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe’s booking photo was released Friday as investigators continue to lookin to the mysterious disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day. The booking photo was released as friends of his wife, Ana Walshe, work to make...
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Gutierrez Garcia chose the annuity option on her prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000 (before taxes). She plans on putting her winnings toward the purchase of a house.
whdh.com
Community members to hold vigil for missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members will hold a vigil Thursday afternoon for a Cohasset woman who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
whdh.com
Activists renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists are renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Faith leaders and protestors started their protest at Faneuil Hall then marched across the street to the Mayor’s Office. Demonstrators staged a sit-in at City Hall, demanding Mayor Wu meet with them...
whdh.com
Residents evacuated after major water main break floods neighborhood in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain that has flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their homes. Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. and it led to the closure of Heath, Walden, and Minden streets, according to a post on on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
whdh.com
Melrose teachers preparing to strike amid contract negotiations
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators in Melrose are preparing to strike as the teachers union continues to negotiate for a new contract with the school committee. Teachers say they’ve been negotiating for months before better pay and better working conditions but that those talks have gone nowhere. The school committee says it has made multiple offers and they’ve all been rejected.
whdh.com
Friends working to keep Walshe children together as investigation continues
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A close friend of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day, says she’s working to keep her children together while the investigation unfolds. The three boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 have been in state custody...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
whdh.com
Fire tears through home in Holbrook
HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:30 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof. Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland. The State Fire Marshal...
whdh.com
Solve it 7: Missing Gift Cards
(WHDH) — When replacing two gift cards proved harder than they thought, a local family turned to Solve It 7 for help! Brandon Gunnoe has the story. Mimi was walking on sunshine. The Wakefield woman threw herself a party to celebrate turning 50 and being cancer free. “Hearing that...
whdh.com
Police asking for help in search for missing East Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 fett, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was...
whdh.com
Eversource facing more than $300K in fines for deadly underground explosion in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource is facing over $300,000 in fines for a deadly underground explosion in Boston. OSHA cited the company for five violations of workplace safety standards. In July, employees were doing maintenance work on electrical equipment near the State House when there was an explosion. One worker suffered...
