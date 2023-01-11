ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rome News-Tribune

Georgia senators suggest minor changes, not major reforms, for development authorities

A state Senate study committee is recommending some new requirements for local development authorities in Georgia and members of their governing boards. But the panel stopped short of suggesting major reforms some lawmakers and advocates for local governments had sought. In a 24-page report, the study committee recommended the General Assembly consider legislation imposing additional training requirements for development authority board members and directors and limiting hold-over board members to...
GEORGIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Best Hospital In Virginia

VIRGINIA STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Sounding the Alarm: Reject fossil gas pipeline expansion, Oregon U.S. Senators say

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick, and FERC commissioners urging them to listen to the Oregon Attorney General and deny permits for TC Energy’s Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) Xpress project. “In order to reach a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, President Biden pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030, below 2005 levels,” wrote Merkley and Wyden. “According to FERCs FEIS, the project would emit...
OREGON STATE
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade

Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the US Energy Information Agency renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24 percent of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state...
HAWAII STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE

