Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
Democrats to push for gun safety measures in 2023 session
(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats are pushing for stricter gun safety measures during the 2023 legislative session in response to what they say is an “epidemic” of gun violence. Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate have introduced a range of gun control proposals, including bills that...
Georgia senators suggest minor changes, not major reforms, for development authorities
A state Senate study committee is recommending some new requirements for local development authorities in Georgia and members of their governing boards. But the panel stopped short of suggesting major reforms some lawmakers and advocates for local governments had sought. In a 24-page report, the study committee recommended the General Assembly consider legislation imposing additional training requirements for development authority board members and directors and limiting hold-over board members to...
'Inflation is hurting Virginians:' Lawmakers introduce Affordable Energy Bill
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the high energy costs Virginians have been facing, lawmakers have introduced a bill called the Affordable Energy Bill. It would allow the state corporation commission, which regulates electric utilities, to lower bills when they deem them unreasonable or unjust. Peter Anderson, the Virginia Policy...
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Judge slashes millions in damages due by hate groups that participated in Charlottesville rally
A federal judge has drastically reduced the amount of money in damages that some of the country's most prominent white supremacist groups were ordered to pay for their participation in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Judge Norman Moon ruled last week that the $24 million in punitive...
Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Democratic Primary, Set To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) won her primary on Dec. 22 and could become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from the state, according to NBC News. McClellan won the Democratic primary to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who died from cancer in November.
If I Become Virginia's First Black Congresswoman, I Won’t Just Shatter A Glass Ceiling– I’ll Fight For Progress
State Senator Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, shares how she’ll continue to move the state forward if she wins the February 21 special election. Lois McClellan grew up in the segregated South in a family of domestic workers and laborers during the Great...
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Republican State Senator Claims New State Laws Have Already Increased Fuel Prices
State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, released a statement on Friday arguing two state environmental laws that took effect on Jan. 1 were already causing a rise in fuel prices. According to Schoesler, he was informed by the Washington Independent Energy Distributors Association that gasoline and diesel prices have risen as...
Sounding the Alarm: Reject fossil gas pipeline expansion, Oregon U.S. Senators say
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick, and FERC commissioners urging them to listen to the Oregon Attorney General and deny permits for TC Energy’s Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) Xpress project. “In order to reach a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, President Biden pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030, below 2005 levels,” wrote Merkley and Wyden. “According to FERCs FEIS, the project would emit...
Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park
The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.
"This is corruption": Joe Manchin chief of staff now chief lobbyist for Big Oil
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin,...
US Government’s next target is your kitchen: The Biden administration wants to ban gas stoves
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Biden administration wants to ban gas stoves across the United States. According to a recent report, the US Government has cited health concerns for its latest approach, thanks to the harmful pollutants that gas appliances release into the air. The agency behind the idea, the...
Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade
Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the US Energy Information Agency renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24 percent of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state...
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
