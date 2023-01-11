ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Senate delays Philly DA's impeachment trial amid court case

By BROOKE SCHULTZ and MARC LEVY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgcOd_0kB9xq5900

Pennsylvania's state Senate voted Wednesday to postpone a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don't meet the constitutionally required standard.

The motion was approved unanimously in the Republican-controlled Senate and indefinitely postpones the trial of Democrat Larry Krasner, which had been scheduled to begin Jan. 18.

It was thrown into doubt by last month’s ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler, who wrote that the impeachment articles approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives didn't rise to the constitutionally required standard of “misbehavior in office” to remove a public official from office.

The practical effect of Ceisler's ruling wasn't immediately clear, and Ceisler has yet to release an opinion that further explains her order. Her ruling also may be appealed by House Republicans.

Spearheaded by the GOP, the House voted to impeach Krasner in November. Krasner has dismissed the House Republicans’ claims as targeting at his policies and sued to halt the trial. Democrats say Republicans are abusing their legislative authority.

The House’s seven impeachment articles asserted that Krasner should be removed from office for various reasons, including complaints about his failure to prosecute some minor crimes.

Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters in 2021, has not been charged with a crime or been sanctioned by a court.

Ceisler agreed with Krasner that the seven claims against him do not rise to the impeachable standard of “misbehavior in office.”

Ceisler also wrote that three of the claims unconstitutionally intrude upon the state Supreme Court’s exclusive authority to govern the conduct of lawyers in Pennsylvania and that two of the claims improperly challenge Krasner’s discretionary authority as the district attorney.

She did, however, reject Krasner’s claims that the Legislature lacks constitutional authority to remove local officials like him and that the impeachment proceedings against him should have died with the Nov. 30 end of the two-year legislative session.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Krasner was reelected in 2021, not last year.

___

Brooke Schultz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Hochul, fellow Democrats, voice support for judge nominee

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other prominent state Democrats and Latino leaders on Saturday demanded the governor’s chief judge nominee receive a fair hearing on Wednesday, pushing back on claims by liberal lawmakers that Hector D. LaSalle is too conservative and his nomination should be withdrawn. Hochul, appearing at the Latino Pastoral Action Center Leadership meeting, pledged to stand by LaSalle — a veteran judge who, if confirmed, would become the first Latino to lead the seven-member high court and oversee New York’s judicial system. She called him “eminently qualified” for the job. “I examined all the records. I saw all the cases, even those that are being maligned and used against him and ... they’ve been falsely represented. And that’s what I will not stand for,” said Hochul, arguing that past nominees have not been “prejudged” and “misrepresented” like LaSalle. While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition. Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process and his appointment would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right.
New York Post

Brazil’s former justice minister Anderson Torres arrested for collusion with rioters

Brazil’s federal police arrested the country’s former head of public security Saturday on accusations that he colluded with rioters that stormed the presidential palace, Supreme Court, and Congress on Jan. 8. Anderson Torres, who was in charge of security for the capital city at the time of the riots, was taken into custody at the Brasilia Airport, according to a statement by Brazil’s federal police. The police nabbed Torres after Brazil’s Supreme Court issued a warrant for his arrest last week, accusing him of failing to act in his role as security chief. “Omission was amply proven by the predictability of the...
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy