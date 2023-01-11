Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
How Google, Bain & Company Have Stayed on This Best Places to Work List for 15 Years
For the last 15 years, Glassdoor has recognized the best places to work in the U.S. and four other countries with its annual Employees' Choice Awards. And since the awards began in 2009, only two companies have made the cut every year: Bain & Company and Google. This year, Bain...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 8% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
NBC Miami
Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data
Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
NBC Miami
Disney Board Exposed Itself to Activist Intervention, But Peltz May Be Overreaching
Activist investor Nelson Peltz laid out his case about why he wants a Disney board seat in a wide-ranging CNBC interview. Peltz's arguments about Disney's stock performance and M&A decision-making may fall flat with investors. Peltz's best claim for a board seat should focus on Disney's clear missteps with succession...
NBC Miami
4 Side Hustles for Introverts: Some Can Bring in Tens of Thousands of Dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
Comments / 0