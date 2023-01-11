ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 8% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
NBC Miami

Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data

Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
NBC Miami

Disney Board Exposed Itself to Activist Intervention, But Peltz May Be Overreaching

Activist investor Nelson Peltz laid out his case about why he wants a Disney board seat in a wide-ranging CNBC interview. Peltz's arguments about Disney's stock performance and M&A decision-making may fall flat with investors. Peltz's best claim for a board seat should focus on Disney's clear missteps with succession...
NBC Miami

4 Side Hustles for Introverts: Some Can Bring in Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.

