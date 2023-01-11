Read full article on original website
Health Matters: Eating disorders
Nearly 29 million Americans have or will face an eating disorder during their lifetime. This week’s Health Matters focuses on education and symptoms of these disorders. University of Alabama Student Health Center Dietician Cherie Simpson said when she first learned about eating disorders when she was in college, there were only two.
DCH chief operating officer: System is focused on improvement
In health care, changes come quick. It’s no different at DCH Health System, where CEO Katrina Keefer officially took over Aug. 1 and Chief Operating Officer Mallary Myers began Oct. 31. Since she began a few months ago, Myers said her goal is creating unique opportunities for caregivers and...
Kentuck gets Boxes of Joy grant
Northport’s Kentuck Art Center is getting a grant that will ensure West Alabama’s children have access to supplies art instruction. The $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts will support Kentuck’s Boxes of Joy program, which provides art supply kits once a month to children who are incarcerated or considered economically disadvantaged.
Storm roundup: Damage reports, important information
Here’s what we currently know from area reports regarding storm damage around West Alabama. Eutaw city leaders are confirming storm damage in the area from Thursday morning. Affected areas include Woodfield Avenue and Mesopotamia Street, said Certified Operator Corey Martin. Trees and power lines are down in the area, and first responders are working to clear the areas.
Realizing the Dream banquet honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The 2023 Realizing the Dream 14th Legacy Banquet in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored several individuals who dedicated their lives to military service. This year Lt. Colonel George Hardy received the Mountaintop Award. Hardy is one of the few living Tuskegee Airmen. Two members of the Tuskegee...
Oak Village devastated by storms. Again
They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but tornadoes are a different story. In Hale County’s Oak Village, residents are no strangers to storms. In fact, the area is still recovering from one that hit the community a little over a month ago. As the sun came...
Thursday storm damages homes in Hale County
Several families in the Hale County area are facing major damage to their homes or property after heavy storms blew through the county and much of the state Thursday morning. Donnie Wedgeworth, who lives in Greensboro, said the tornado caused so much damage to his home he and his wife will be sleeping in a camper for the time being.
Former Hillcrest standout Brandon Bishop announces transfer to Liberty
Tuscaloosa native Brandon Bishop will continue his college football career at Liberty University in Philadelphia, Pa. Bishop, who plays safety, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday, with the caption: “Can’t stop what God has planned.”. Liberty is the third college program Bishop has been a part...
Cleanup begins in Oak Village after Thursday’s storms
The dust is still settling in the Hale County neighborhood of Oak Village after much of it was destroyed in Thursday’s storms. When we turned onto oak village road, the smell of freshly cut pines and the sounds of heavy equipment filled the vehicle. Oak Village residents are wasting...
Update: Man involved in standoff was wanted on attempted murder charges in Greene County
A suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa Friday morning following an hour-long standoff with police. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a home in the 2500 block of 10th Street East in the Alberta area. Ball’s warrants are for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, and they were issued in Greene County after an incident there in December.
Alabama softball optimistic with early season start
Alabama softball season is just around the corner and “Team 27” is looking to build on last year. The 2022 season ended a bit earlier than expected with a loss in the Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament. Tide head coach Patrick Murphy has put last year’s ending in the rearview...
Court records: Fosters victims shot from back seat of moving car
We now know more about what happened during the last moments of Justin Whitfield and Destin Holley’s lives. The men, both 23 and from the Montgomery area, were found dead along two separate roadways in Fosters early Sunday: one on Interstate 20/59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road.
Paul Bryant football introduces new head coach
Paul Bryant High School has its new head football coach. John McKenzie was introduced at the high school on Wednesday afternoon, having a chance to meet parents and the Cottondale community. McKenzie says “support” is essential in building a successful program. “People want to invest in successful things.”...
