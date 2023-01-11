ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Washington

What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Round Schedule for Saturday

What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
NBC Washington

Seahawks Lead 49ers 17-16 at Halftime in Wild Card Game

The first game of wild card weekend is off to a tight start. The third meeting of the season between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks is headed for a tense second half, with the latter leading 17-14 at halftime. San Francisco raced to a 10-0 start following big...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Washington

Christian McCaffrey's 68-Yard Run Vs. Seahawks Joins 49ers Playoff Lore

CMC's monster 68-yard run among best in 49ers playoff history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Christian McCaffrey joined the 49ers' playoff rushing list within the first eight minutes of Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks. The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month exploded for a 68-yard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy