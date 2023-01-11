Read full article on original website
Related
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State
An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes
New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York
A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
From Central New York to the US Navy, He’s a Leader Wherever He Goes
After years and years of service, it's time one Central New Yorker gets the recognition he deserves. According to his nominator, it would be hard to find someone more deserving of a First Responder Friday recognition than George. Mr. Seemann, from Sempronius, New York, is Chief of the New Hope Fire Department. Not only that, but he also serves as an advanced EMT for Four Towns Medical Squad.
Celebrity Look-Alike Wanted by Police in New York
With the increasing television and movie productions in upstate New York, it's become commonplace for celebrities to be spotted filming in our hometowns. This time, however, the footage is being provided by the New York State Police (NYSP), and it's starring a doppelganger of one of the most famous child stars of our generation.
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?
As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
columbiapaper.com
K’hook in 1826? Fine, but life-cycles altered
(The fifth in a series on climate change in the county) GHENT—Phenology is the study of the timing of nature’s seasonal life-cycle events, such as the emergence of leaves on trees, the blooming of flowers or the migration patterns of birds. Following a trail of clues, Dr. Conrad...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
After the storm of a generation over the holidays and with heavy rains last week, fishing is finally turning back on again in the Lake Ontario tributaries for trout. Eggs, egg imitations, flies and small jigs fished under a float are working to catch some nice fish off both lakes. Jigs and egg imitations were working for Matt Vogt of Newfane this week. He was picking up some fresh Coho salmon that had run up 18 Mile Creek into Burt Dam area. According to Vogt, conditions have been alright, and the tributaries are not frozen over. He has had some luck in the mud, but water right now has cleared to a more greenish color. There was a report of some fish in 4 Mile Creek, but beaver dams have impacted how and where you can fish. More rain is in the forecast for Friday so we will have to wait and see what that will bring us.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
