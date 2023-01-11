Notice: Medicaid State Plan Amendment 23-0008 Foster Care Alumni Expansion Public Notice is now available online. Description: The Health Care Authority intends to submit Medicaid State Plan Amendment 23-0008 to extend Apple Health (Medicaid) coverage to the Former Foster Care (Alumni) youth who aged out of foster care at the age of 18 in any state and are now living in Washington through age 26. These changes are mandatory under Section 1002(a) of the SUPPORT Act that amends section 1902(a)(10)(A)(i)(IX) of the Social Security Act.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO