AG Ferguson, Rep. Hackney partner to expand protections for used car purchases
Between January 2021 and July 2022, 557 Washingtonians filed complaints to the Attorney General’s Office regarding used car sales — an average of approximately one complaint per day. OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is partnering with Rep. David Hackney, D-Tukwila, on legislation to create...
Medicaid State Plan Amendment 23-0008 Foster Care Alumni Expansion Public Notice
Notice: Medicaid State Plan Amendment 23-0008 Foster Care Alumni Expansion Public Notice is now available online. Description: The Health Care Authority intends to submit Medicaid State Plan Amendment 23-0008 to extend Apple Health (Medicaid) coverage to the Former Foster Care (Alumni) youth who aged out of foster care at the age of 18 in any state and are now living in Washington through age 26. These changes are mandatory under Section 1002(a) of the SUPPORT Act that amends section 1902(a)(10)(A)(i)(IX) of the Social Security Act.
