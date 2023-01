The Berea-Midpark boys wrestling team returned to action on the road Thursday, falling to SWC opponent Midview, 45-23. Senior Hunter Shreffler took the lead at 144 pounds in the third period with a takedown and nearfall, ultimately defeating his opponent with a 8-5 decision. At 175, senior Carter Hinman won with a 19-5 major decision. In the second to last match at 215 pounds, senior Isaiah Simmons won with a major decision, 10-2.

BEREA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO