Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
2023 BMW X5: Performance, Price, And Photos
The X5 has been a staple of the BMW lineup for over twenty years. Born in the late-’90s during the first SUV craze, the X5 was a smashing success that brought an influx of new buyers to the Bavarian brand. Its popularity spawned a whole lineup of crossovers and SUVs that now represent a majority of the brand's sales.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior?
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and BMW X7 are two of the biggest and most impressive large luxury SUVs on the market. The post 2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ktalnews.com
Ram Charger inductive charging robot: How it will work for Ram EV
The first widely available factory original wireless charger in the U.S. might arrive not from Tesla or one of the Chinese EV makers, but from Stellantis. As it revealed its Ram electric truck concept last week, Ram gave a future inductive charging robot center stage. “We know from our Real...
5 SUVs With the Most Comfortable Seats
When traveling extensively it's important to be comfortable. Here are 5 SUVs with the most comfortable seats you should consider The post 5 SUVs With the Most Comfortable Seats appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Subcompact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Find the the best subcompact SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider in your search. The post 3 of the Best Subcompact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees
Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage!
The 2023 Lexus UX subcompact luxury SUV is the most affordable model in the Lexus lineup. Also, the high fuel economy further adds to its affordability. The post Cheapest New Lexus Is a Hybrid Luxury SUV: High Gas Mileage! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford?
Going off road? Well, you may want to look at the FX4 package on Ford's trucks. The post What Does FX4 Mean on a Ford? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
ktalnews.com
Chinese startup might soon make EVs with cell-to-chassis tech
A Chinese startup plans to ditch battery packs entirely and integrate cells directly with an EV’s chassis. With this goal in mind, Neta Auto on Wednesday announced a cooperative agreement with battery supplier CATL to use the latter’s cell-to-chassis tech, branded as Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC). In a...
The Most Reliable Full-Size Truck According to RepairPal
Will you choose the RepairPal pick as the most reliable full-size truck in the market? You might when you see which one it is. The post The Most Reliable Full-Size Truck According to RepairPal appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right
Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
1960s iconic cars: sleek muscle cars, Ford Mustang and Pontiac GTO
‘Muscles car’ is used to describe many powerful, high-performance vehicles. While people have definite opinions about what qualifies as a muscle car and what doesn’t, the time usually applies to two-door, rear-wheel-drive, small to midsize vehicles with large, powerful eight-valve (V8) engines. (Source.)
Comments / 0