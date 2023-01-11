Read full article on original website
GM/Cadillac tie-up with Andretti ‘a statement’ - Wolff
General Motors joining forces with Andretti under the Cadillac brand is “a statement” that strengthens its Formula 1 aspirations, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Andretti Cadillac announced its intention to submit an Expression of Interest to join the F1 grid last week, news that was welcomed...
38-car grid locked in for 2023 FIA WEC season
The 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship will welcome 38 full-season entries, with 13 cars slated to race in the top HyperCar class. New factory entries from Ferrari AF Corse, Porsche Penske Motorsport and Cadillac Racing (Ganassi) are set to be added to the returning efforts from Toyota Gazoo Racing and Peugeot Sport.
Williams F1 Team Turns to Mercedes' James Vowles to Lead Comeback
James Vowles replaces Jost Capito as team principal. Capito departed Williams in December after two years in charge. Vowles led Mercedes’ strategy group during its title-winning spree from 2014 through 2021.
Cadillac Shows Three Liveries For Its New V-LMDh Racecar
Cadillac is gearing up for the racing debut of the V-LMDh at the 24 hours of Daytona later this month, unveiling a trio of liveries for its new endurance racer. The three distinct examples of the V-LMDh feature gold, blue, and red liveries, inspired by the colors of the Cadillac V-Series emblem. The gold-themed No.1 car of Cadillac Racing and the red-themed No.31 car of Whelen Engineering will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, while the blue-themed No.2 car of Cadillac Racing will be reserved for the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Tesla beats BMW and Mercedes for America's top premium car brand title
Tesla has now topped both the fuel efficiency and luxury vehicle sales rankings in the US, a feat that would have been unthinkable just a few years back. Deliveries of its expensive electric cars to buyers last year have managed to beat premium car juggernauts like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.
Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees
Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition gets Petronas F1 paint job
Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery. Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes' W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Aston Martin celebrates 110th anniversary
Car maker Aston Martin has brought together two of its most innovative models to mark its 110th anniversary.One of the brand’s oldest surviving racing cars, the 1923 Razor Blade, was pictured alongside a modern Valkyrie sports car.Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford formed a partnership on January 15 1913 that went on to create the first Aston Martin car.The Razor Blade was one of the first cars to be specifically designed with aerodynamics taken into account.It broke various performance records at Brooklands race track in Surrey.Valkyrie is a high-performance car that brings Formula One engineering to public roads.Our 110th year promises...
Mercedes to follow Ferrari with Feb. 15 launch
Mercedes will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car one day after Ferrari on February 15, the team has announced. The W14 — or to give it its full name the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE — will be revealed on George Russell’s birthday, with Mercedes saying the car “builds on the lessons learned from last year” when it secured one victory in a troublesome season and finished third in the constructors’ championship.
Car Radio, Podcast 98, Pts 1/2: Benjamin/Ram Revolution EV, Cole Smith/Andretti Cadillac F1 team, Anderson/Block RIP, Dumas/Porsche 911 Dakar, Eckert/Ford Maverick, Ikeda/Acura NSX
02-15 min: Interview with Chris Benjamin, VP Interior Design, Stellantis. Talking Ram Revolution EV Concept reveal at CES. 20-30: Interview with Steven Cole Smith, race writer, Hagerty. Talking Andretti Cadillac F1 team; Ken Block RIP. 30-33: Ad Break. 33-40: More with Cole Smith. 40-45: Interview with Matt Anderson, Historian, The...
Jay Leno Showcases A Very Unique Italian, Lancia V-8 From The 1930s
It’s hard to say which of the cars featured on Jay Leno’s Garage is the most unique, but this 1930 Lancia Dilambda, we reckon, is pretty close to the top. Sadly, in our times, the Italian carmaker has degraded to a second-rate car company that makes a single (and very awful) model – the Ypsilon. In the past, however, the Legacy manufacturer was a force to be reckoned with both in terms of innovations and performance. Long before the Delta, 037, and Stratos came along, there was a luxury model called the Dilambda. Philippo Sole from Milan, Italy, is lucky enough to own a 1930 example of the V-8-powered Lancia, and he tells its tale alongside Leno.
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Make IMSA Race Debut In Mustang GT4
Ford CEO Jim Farley has more than just a passing interest in racing, and he's proving that fact once again by entering next weekend's inaugural IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona International Speedway. The event forms part of the Roar Before the Rolex 24, and although the focus at...
Andretti F1 Bid Gaining FIA Momentum Thanks to GM Alignment
Formula 1 and the majority of teams have so far been hesitant to the prospect of new entrants. Andretti Global's recent announcement of an alignment with General Motors and its Cadillac brand has gotten the attention of many in the FIA and Formula 1. Speaking on Friday, during a press...
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Caught Testing In Germany
Our spy photographers caught the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe performing final testing in Germany ahead of its reveal later this year. The last time we spotted the new GLC 43 Coupe was back in August 2022, but in the latest batch of images, more of the camouflage has been peeled away. We can finally see the Panamericana grille, larger front air intakes, a wider track, side sills, and a prominent rear spoiler. As usual with any AMG model, bigger wheels are also part of the package.
Four Fun Kodachrome Car Photographs No. 426
In the 4th photograph, the lady appears to be standing in front of her two-tone 1953 CHEVROLET 150 Club Coupé. In the lead photograph, in the lower right of the picture, is a two-door 1955 DODGE Lancer, most likely a Coronet as it has two-tone paint. AML, by 1955...
Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution, 2024 Jaguar F-Type: This Week's Top Photos
Hennessey this week revealed a track-focused version of its Venom F5 hypercar. The new addition is called the Revolution, and it promises 1,817 hp in a package that cuts 100 pounds off a curb weight already under 3,000 pounds. Mazda revealed a modern vehicle equipped with a rotary engine, but...
