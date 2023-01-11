Delays at Westchester County Airport persist following an FAA computer outage

Airline passengers across the country, including at Westchester County Airport, suffered flight delays and cancellations Wednesday due to an overnight outage to the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system.

The system provides pilots with safety information about closed runways, equipment outages, and hazards along their flight route, or at a location that could affect the flight.

The outage to the safety system started causing delays at Westchester County Airport early Wednesday, and eventually all outgoing flights were grounded until the system was back up and running.

It was just after 9 a.m. when airports got the all clear message to start boarding again.

Airport officials say even though planes are flying again, there are still residual delays.