Newark Liberty recovers from FAA computer glitch that caused nationwide delays

Normal air traffic operations have resumed at airports across the country after an overnight glitch caused flights to be delayed and canceled.

Dhana Small was on her way to Paris and found out through social media why her flight kept getting delayed. She says she has yet to figure out a plan B.

“I solo travel around the world and it was going to be my first time. Now I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Small says.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the computer system responsible for issuing flight notifications to all pilots went down. This forced the FAA to shut down all air traffic.

The system is called NOTAM (Notice To Air Missions). It is a system that lets pilots know if it is safe to take off.

“I was scheduled to be here at 12 and we just got in,” says Inga Ewing.

It was almost five hours after the scheduled arrival time.

Ewing was traveling with her dog Kobe and felt relief when the captain of her flight explained what happened.

“It was a surprise that she came out and explained everything because normally you don’t get that kind of communication,” Ewing says.

The FAA says that it is conducting a thorough review to determine the cause of the outage. They say that right now it looks like it was caused by a damaged database file.

The Biden administration says this does not look like a cyberattack.