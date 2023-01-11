ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Liberty recovers from FAA computer glitch that caused nationwide delays

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QE0b5_0kB8yzzS00

Normal air traffic operations have resumed at airports across the country after an overnight glitch caused flights to be delayed and canceled.

Dhana Small was on her way to Paris and found out through social media why her flight kept getting delayed. She says she has yet to figure out a plan B.

“I solo travel around the world and it was going to be my first time. Now I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Small says.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the computer system responsible for issuing flight notifications to all pilots went down. This forced the FAA to shut down all air traffic.

The system is called NOTAM (Notice To Air Missions). It is a system that lets pilots know if it is safe to take off.

RELATED: Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage

“I was scheduled to be here at 12 and we just got in,” says Inga Ewing.

It was almost five hours after the scheduled arrival time.

Ewing was traveling with her dog Kobe and felt relief when the captain of her flight explained what happened.

“It was a surprise that she came out and explained everything because normally you don’t get that kind of communication,” Ewing says.

The FAA says that it is conducting a thorough review to determine the cause of the outage. They say that right now it looks like it was caused by a damaged database file.

The Biden administration says this does not look like a cyberattack.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
News 12

Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning

We’re halfway through meteorological winter, but it feels like it hasn’t even started. Temperatures soared to 65 degrees in Islip on Jan. 4, the warmest on record for the date. And the warmth keeps coming. As of Jan. 12, this month is running 11 degrees above average, and Long Island has seen virtually no snow this winter. If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
ISLIP, NY
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy