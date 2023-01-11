Read full article on original website
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridge
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog Disease
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
District addresses safety issues at Kansas City, Kansas high school
Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools is addressing school security and safety at Wyandotte High School. It all comes after an employee left the district and went public with reports of drug use, guns and threats.
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Friday the 13th tattoo events in Kansas City
Nothing is spookier than the sound of a tattoo gun.
Kansas City legal group, tenants demand improvements at Stonegate Meadows
Tenants at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments in Kansas City teamed up with a legal group to demand action to resolve unsafe property conditions.
Johnson County Community College selects former Trustee to fill board vacancy
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will welcome a familiar face to its Board of Trustees. In Nov. Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation after being elected to the board in 2021. During a special meeting Monday the Trustees voted to select former board member Melody Rayl to fill Koesten’s vacant seat. Rayl […]
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Kansas City groups surprise single mom with a car
The Urban League of Greater Kansas City worked with Geico and other businesses to surprise a Raytown single mom with a reliable car.2
kcur.org
The killing of Shayla Curts
Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
northeastnews.net
Kansas City Public School Board Treasurer resigns
Indian Mound resident Manny Abarca resigned from his seat on the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) Board of Education on December 31 to be sworn into his newly elected seat at Jackson County. Abarca was elected to represent KCPS Sub-District 3 in 2019 to serve through 2025, and was also...
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
A marijuana grow facility moved in near E. 23rd and Indiana, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there's been one big problem.
Kansas City apartments to make compliance plan after Cleaver letter
Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver said Stonegate Meadows Apartments' managers must send a plan to address all the deficiencies at its apartments.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
UPDATE: KCPD says 11-year-old girl located safe
UPDATE: KCPD reports 11-year-old Aspen Martin has been located and is safe.
