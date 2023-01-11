ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

Traveling Sistine Chapel art exhibit comes to Oklahoma City

A traveling exhibition with life-size works of art is setting up shop downtown. “For the price of a plate of pasta in Italy, you can come see one of Rome’s most iconic artwork in your own backyard,” said Eric Leong with SEE Global Entertainment. Inside new venue –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden

STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Oklahoma Self Storage Changes Hands

The 87,700-square-foot property encompasses 22 buildings. Cross Development has acquired Cambridge Mini Storage, an 87,700-rentable-square-foot facility in Norman, Okla., within metro OKlahoma City. Northstar Properties sold the asset for $7 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property is subject to a $5.8 million acquisition loan, provided by Presidential Bank.
NORMAN, OK
NewsTalk 940 AM

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK

