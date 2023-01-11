Read full article on original website
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
blackchronicle.com
Traveling Sistine Chapel art exhibit comes to Oklahoma City
A traveling exhibition with life-size works of art is setting up shop downtown. “For the price of a plate of pasta in Italy, you can come see one of Rome’s most iconic artwork in your own backyard,” said Eric Leong with SEE Global Entertainment. Inside new venue –...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
blackchronicle.com
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
visitokc.com
TIGER SUGAR to Open First Location in Oklahoma City on Saturday Jan 14, 2023
Tiger Sugar, an internationally praised boba tea and drink brand known for ‘tiger stripes’ infused into all of their drinks with hand-poured syrups, this week announced they are officially opening their first location in Oklahoma City, OK on Saturday January 14, 2023. Recognized for using a proprietary 8-hour...
Blue Note expanding scope, diversity of artists in new year
There’s long been a sense that Blue Note could be restored to its former jazzy, bluesy, rootsy glory, says Brett Fieldcamp. The post Blue Note expanding scope, diversity of artists in new year appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
OKC preemie born 12.5 ounces turns one, survives first-of-its-kind surgery
We have an update on a baby we told you about in September 2022 - born at just 22 weeks gestation.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma country singer-songwriter Cutter Elliott donates guitar to School for the Blind
OKLAHOMA CITY-–Oklahoma School for the Blind students were treated to a free concert and their Jazz Band received a new guitar -- thanks to Cutter Elliott, a singer-songwriter and rising star in Oklahoma country music. Elliott, age 27 from Norman, and his guitar player-producer-manager Paul Reeves wanted to give...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
KOCO
Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Oklahoma City officer injured at gun range
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after accidentally being injured at the gun range.
multihousingnews.com
Oklahoma Self Storage Changes Hands
The 87,700-square-foot property encompasses 22 buildings. Cross Development has acquired Cambridge Mini Storage, an 87,700-rentable-square-foot facility in Norman, Okla., within metro OKlahoma City. Northstar Properties sold the asset for $7 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property is subject to a $5.8 million acquisition loan, provided by Presidential Bank.
news4sanantonio.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Murder victim found in OKC on Christmas Eve positively identified as 17-year-old
The Oklahoma City Police Department has positively identified the murder victim found in a ditch on Christmas Eve.
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
