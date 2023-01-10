ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

New Cuero Police Department Chief sworn in

CUERO, Texas – On Monday, January 9, 2023, at Cuero’s City Council meeting, Steven Ellis was named and sworn in as the new Chief of Police in Cuero starting February 1, 2023. Chief Jay Lewis is retiring at the end of January after 12 years as Cuero Police...
3 Shot in Victoria Overnight – 1 Victim Has Succumbed to Wounds

The Victoria Police Department has just released a statement in a shooting event that happened overnight. The incident occurred around the Grove Apartments area around 3;45 this morning. Our prayers to the families of 39-year-old Julian Cruz. Here is the official information from the Victoria Police Department... On Sunday, January...
Victoria City Manager gives update on water line break

Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan and Airline Road working to fix the break. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza provided an update on the large water break saying that crews will be working on it throughout the night and residents will continue to experience little-to-no water pressure overnight. Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan...
2 vehicles involved in collision on Navarro and Mockingbird

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday evening there was a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Navarro and Mockingbird. A Victoria Fire Department first responder said that there were two occupants in each truck, with one person having to be taken to Citizens hospital with minor injuries.
Hallettsville Police: Woman arrested following vehicle crash

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 12, Hallettsville Police Department officers responded to approximately the 600 block of W. Fairwinds St. in reference to a vehicle crash. During an investigation of the crash, law enforcement discovered one of the occupants in the vehicle has two outstanding warrants out of DeWitt County for Failure to Appear for dangerous drugs. Officers then...
Malfunctioned traffic light leads to two-vehicle crash, says Victoria Police

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Airline Road and N. John Stockbauer Drive in reference to a traffic light malfunction. Before arriving to the scene, the Dispatch Center informed the officers of a traffic crash that had just occurred at the same intersection. When officers arrived,...
VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
2-Car crash in Jackson County leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries

This happened on Highway 35 and FM 1862 and CR 470 near Carancahua Community. CARANCAHUA COMMUNITY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Saturday around 12:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One person was declared on scene and another person was life-flighted with serious injuries to the hospital. This happened on Highway 35 and FM...
Fatal crash on Highway 183

Fatal crash on Highway 183 News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 15:53 Image The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on US Highway 183 North on Tuesday afternoon. ...
THE CUERO RECORD: 34-year-old Cuero resident succumbs to injuries following two-vehicle crash

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Record reports a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 183 North Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday outside of Cuero near Lockhart Cemetery Road. Law enforcement stated a witness reported the driver of a 2009 Kia Sorento passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone before striking a 2017...
Hallettsville man arrested on outstanding warrant, Hallettsville police say

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 2:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a Hallettsville Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of E. 4th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the officer arrested an adult male, of Hallettsville, on an outstanding warrant out of the Victoria Police Department. The officer also conducted a probable-case search...
