Victoria City Manager gives update on water line break
Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan and Airline Road working to fix the break. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza provided an update on the large water break saying that crews will be working on it throughout the night and residents will continue to experience little-to-no water pressure overnight. Crews are on the intersection of Ben Jordan...
Water line break near Ben Jordan and Airline Road
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department Watch Commander confirmed that Saturday evening there was a water line break near Ben Jordan and Airline resulting in no water pressure for residents in that area and that the streets had some level of flooding on them. The VPD Watch Commander said that crews were on the scene. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS...
2 vehicles involved in collision on Navarro and Mockingbird
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday evening there was a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Navarro and Mockingbird. A Victoria Fire Department first responder said that there were two occupants in each truck, with one person having to be taken to Citizens hospital with minor injuries.
Happening Now: Local first responders work vehicle crash
VICTORIA, Texas – Local first responders are on the scene of a vehicle crash at a traffic light at Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive. If you can avoid this area, please use an alternate route as crews work the scene. This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as we receive them. Photo courtesy: Don Brubaker COPYRIGHT 2022...
Local fire crews work fire at Victoria apartments
VICTORIA, Texas- At approximately 6:54 a.m., Victoria fire crews responded to a fire on the 5500 block of Country Club Drive. Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the top floor apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. An elderly woman and her pet escaped, as well as a small family. There were no injuries reported, and the cause...
Fatal crash on Highway 183
Fatal crash on Highway 183 News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 15:53 Image The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on US Highway 183 North on Tuesday afternoon. ...
Burglary investigation underway in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – The Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) is working to return stolen items to burglary victims. The items were found on a burglary suspect. If you were the victim of a home burglary or a car burglary over the past 40 days you can contact the PLPD. We have recovered several items from a burglary suspect. Call...
VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
THE CUERO RECORD: 34-year-old Cuero resident succumbs to injuries following two-vehicle crash
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Record reports a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 183 North Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday outside of Cuero near Lockhart Cemetery Road. Law enforcement stated a witness reported the driver of a 2009 Kia Sorento passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone before striking a 2017...
Hallettsville Police: Woman arrested following vehicle crash
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 12, Hallettsville Police Department officers responded to approximately the 600 block of W. Fairwinds St. in reference to a vehicle crash. During an investigation of the crash, law enforcement discovered one of the occupants in the vehicle has two outstanding warrants out of DeWitt County for Failure to Appear for dangerous drugs. Officers then...
Car crash on Route 183 results in one fatality
DPS reports that a car crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. last night after a car tried to pass in a no passing lane, resulting in a single fatality.
Marijuana found during traffic stop on work truck, says Shiner Police
SHINER, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Police Chief Kevin Kelso with the Shiner Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a work truck. According to Shiner PD, Chief Kelso witnessed a large, unmarked box-truck make an illegal, left turn from the center lane of 90a (Avenue E). The chief then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, he located...
Update: Investigators identify woman found dead in mobile home fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Investigators have identified Tina J Pinkard, 32, as the woman found dead inside a mobile home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The fatal fire destroyed the home, located in the Seadrift area, at the end of David Road, and resulted in severe injuries of a man found inside, as well. When emergency services arrived to the...
Hallettsville man arrested on outstanding warrant, Hallettsville police say
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 2:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a Hallettsville Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of E. 4th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the officer arrested an adult male, of Hallettsville, on an outstanding warrant out of the Victoria Police Department. The officer also conducted a probable-case search...
2-Car crash in Jackson County leaves one person dead and another with serious injuries
This happened on Highway 35 and FM 1862 and CR 470 near Carancahua Community. CARANCAHUA COMMUNITY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Saturday around 12:30 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One person was declared on scene and another person was life-flighted with serious injuries to the hospital. This happened on Highway 35 and FM...
