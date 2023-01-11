ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Latest on plans to ban 2 homeless camps in Gainesville

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPuUz_0kB8NEce00
A homeless man walks through a homeless camp in the woods in Gainesville Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, back to the tent where he lives. The City of Gainesville has notified the camp residents to be off the City's property by Tuesday. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville city officials rescinded eviction notices Wednesday for two homeless camps with about 25 residents.

Code enforcement officials issued the notices Tuesday, Jan. 10, telling residents they had to vacate by early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5Uoe_0kB8NEce00
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon - photo by Scott Rogers

But Mayor Sam Couvillon told The Times that was a mistake, and the notices have now been rescinded.

Couvillon said he was “blindsided” by the news and blamed a code enforcement official.

The eviction notices actually came out of a meeting last week between city officials and the nonprofit United Way on how to address the issue of homelessness, he said, though he added he was not at the meeting.

“They had been in a meeting, and (the code enforcement official) just felt like his direction was one thing and he misunderstood that,” Couvillon said. “By all accounts of everybody in the meeting, no one felt like a directive was given to code enforcement to go shut down campsites, but that's what they interpreted and so they felt like they were doing their job.”

“What happened yesterday was unfortunate,” he said. “Nobody's going to be asked to vacate next week. Our goal is to try to identify people who are in need and try to figure out how we can help them, not try to figure out how we can disturb and make their lives more difficult. … Our intent is to be compassionate for the homeless. Our intent is to try to help work with them so that we can find a solution for them.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance

MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event

The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Board of Commissioners holds off on two Hall County business rezonings

The Hall County Board of Commissioners tabled two separate business rezonings Thursday night after objections were brought forward from concerned citizens. During Thursday night’s commission meeting, the board heard from applicants seeking to rezone their respective plots of land. Reginald Crayton, P.E. hopes to rezone 6.34 acres on Cleveland Highway from Agriculture Residential III to Suburban Shopping. Anchor Inn RV & Boat Storage seeks to rezone 9.06 acres on McEver Road from Agricultural Residential III to Highway Business.
accesswdun.com

Fire damages Clermont home, pool house

A home and nearby pool house in Clermont were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue officials said the pool house was already fully involved in flames when crews were called to the scene on Railroad Street at 1:40 a.m. Crews started to fight the blaze, but strong winds carried the fire to the home and it became engulfed in flames by 2:00.
CLERMONT, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Crime and Accidents down in Athens

Crime and accidents are down in the Classic City, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The city saw a one percent total reduction in crime in 2022 when compared to the 2021 calendar year. Significant reductions were found in several crime categories, with ⅓ fewer robberies, and around 10% fewer burglaries and crimes against persons.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023

(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son. Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Clarke School Board President LaKeisha Gantt on Renaming Schools

The board will consider all nominees at their Thursday evening meeting, which is the deadline to submit names. The Clarke County Board of Education will hear from members of the community regarding a proposal to rename two district schools. In December, Board President LaKeisha Gantt submitted two nominees to considering renaming Alps Road Elementary and Chase Street Elementary schools in honor Bettye Holston and Johnnie Burks.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
187
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy