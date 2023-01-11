Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
WHAS 11
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)
While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
WHAS 11
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
WHAS 11
The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
WHAS 11
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
WHAS 11
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Announces Engagement to Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage is less than a month into 2023 and already it's shaped up to be one helluva year. The Boy Meets World star announced he's engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier!. The 42-year-old child star took to Instagram and posted a photo of him with his now-fiancée, in which she's seen resting her left hand on his chest as they pose in front of a large pond in Owensville, Indiana. If you look closely, there's a nice rock on that finger. Savage captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."
WHAS 11
Jamie Lynn Spears to Reunite With 'Zoey 101' Co-Stars for Paramount Plus Movie
Jamie Lynn Spears will reunite with her castmates for Zoey 102, a follow-up movie to the Nickelodeon comedy that ran from 2005 to 2008, it was announced Thursday. The reunion film will debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. Spears, who portrayed Zoey Brooks in the original series, will be...
WHAS 11
Meghann Fahy Reacts to Rumors She's Dating Her 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy only fueled the romance rumors surrounding herself and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall, when she was asked about the speculation on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen. When two WWHL viewers asked via video call if the rumors about her and Woodall were...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
WHAS 11
Kelsea Ballerini and 'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Spark Dating Rumors With New Pic
Kelsea Ballerini may have a new man in her life. On Friday, the 29-year-old singer sparked romance rumors with Chase Stokes when the Outer Banks star shared a pic with her on Instagram. Stokes, 30, wrote that the post was a "lil recap" of his recent days, sharing two solo...
WHAS 11
Storm Reid Calls Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders 'Super Sweet' at 'Missing' Red Carpet Debut (Exclusive)
Nia Long and Storm Reid may only play a mother-daughter duo onscreen, but those protective instincts are still there! The 19-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and Long told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was ready to direct some questions to her faux daughter's new beau.
WHAS 11
Chelsea DeBoer Says Leaving 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Show Feels Like 'Huge Weight' Was Lifted (Exclusive)
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are excited to shed their Teen Mom identifiers in favor of being known as the new HGTV stars. The real-life couple rose to fame on MTV's Teen Mom 2, but now they are transitioning into the world of home renovation on their new show, Down Home Fab.
